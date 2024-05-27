Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known for her portrayal in Choti Sarrdaarni, rose to fame following her appearance on the controversial reality series, Bigg Boss 16. Now, she is set to showcase her daring side in the upcoming season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. In the meantime, Nimrit has also undergone a remarkable transformation. The actress recently opened up about her weight loss journey.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s weight loss journey

Nimrit opened up about her fitness journey, revealing that she has shed a considerable amount of weight. In an interview with the Times of India, the actress revealed that she has shed lots of kilos.

However, she emphasized that the focus shouldn't solely be on the kilos lost but rather on reducing fat percentage and building muscle. She believes that her newfound energy is evident.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia went through an amazing weight loss journey, and her before-and-after photos are proof. Before, she looked cute but chubby. Now, she's toned and fit. The actress revealed she worked hard to achieve a fit physique by eating better and exercising regularly.

Nimrit's weight loss journey wasn't easy, and she made sure to focus on her eating habits and workouts to get the results she wanted. She shared, “I have a diet where I have carbs in a very controlled manner. I have a very high protein and low carb diet. I try to have my dinner early and I don’t have anything after that.”

The actress shared that she gained weight through various unnatural methods, including medications. Additionally, she revealed that her body has a slow metabolism, which causes her to gain weight more quickly than usual.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's struggles with weight gain

The KKK 14 contestant explained that she was advised that her body might not respond for a few months because the weight gain was due to medication, which had an unnatural effect. Despite this, she chose to accept and love herself as she was, emphasizing that if people judged her solely based on her appearance and didn't like her for it, there was nothing she could do about it.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant mentioned that it had an impact on her and affected her deeply. She said, “It really did take a toll on me because when I would open my wardrobe I would not fit in any of my clothes.”

She expressed that she would obsessively work out, repeatedly check her weight on the scale, and worry that her weight wasn't decreasing as Bigg Boss was about to begin.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the work front

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Colors show, Choti Sarrdaarni. The actress initially started her career as a model and was among the top 12 participants of Femina Miss India 2018.

She became even more popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Now, the actress is all set to perform stunts in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

