Abdu Rozik is widely known for his stint in Bigg Boss 16, where he garnered immense appreciation for his innocence and positive attitude. Apart from this, Abdu, the Tajikistani singer and social media influencer, never fails to share an update on his life through his social media. He recently took his fans by surprise when he shared a video announcing his wedding plans which was followed by his engagement pictures as well.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with New 18 Showsha, Rozik revealed a few names on his guest list, which included the name of MC Stan. This news has raised eyebrows as it is not unknown that the two do not see eye to eye.

Why is Abdu Rozik inviting MC Stan?

In a recent interview with the aforementioned publication, Abdu revealed that he will be inviting MC Stan to his wedding marking an end of the feud between them. Since, Rozik is about to start a new chapter in his life he wants to be friends again with the Bigg Boss 16 winner.

Stating the same he said, “I will invite him. I do not want anybody to be upset with me. I am moving ahead in my life. I do not want anybody to be sad. I want to be friends again like how I supported him in Bigg Boss.”

Due to a fallout last year, Abdu complained that the rapper does not pick up his calls after coming out of the show. Soon-be-groom also mentioned that along with MC Stan his invitation will go to the Bigg Boss 16’s ‘mandali’ – Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Shedding light on receiving the wishes, he mentioned that Shiv and Sajid have congratulated him, and told him that they love him and will always support his every decision. Whereas, Nimrit Kaur has not wished Abdu, as the two of them weren’t in touch with each other lately. Although they keep texting each other, they have yet not spoken to each other.

However, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia said that Abdu has all the rights to settle down and she never doubted it even for one second. In the interview, she also recalled how the singer used to be excited about his wedding plans.

More about Abdu Rozik’s wedding

Just a few days back, Abdu Rozik announced his wedding plans with an Emirati girl, which grabbed the attention of the viewers. Later when he dropped a picture from his engagement ceremony, he was trolled as well. Addressing this, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant asked them not to do so as it is affecting him and his would-be-wife Amira.

