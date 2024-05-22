After hitting the headlines for over six months, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally finalized its contestants. As the dance reality show Dance Dewane 4 will telecast its last episode this weekend, Rohit Shetty’s KKK 14 will commence with its latest season in the same time slot.

However, the contestants for the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show have already taken off for Romania, where they will be showcasing their daredevil sides.

Here are a few clips of some of the contestants, including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, taken before they boarded their flight to Romania. Scroll down to watch the video.

Abhishek Kumar’s sweet gesture

Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar, was seen distributing the sweets to the paparazzi and seeking their blessing as he embarked on his new journey.

In the video, Kumar says ‘Thankyou’ as media persons showered their blessing on him. Also, in the same video, one of the paps was heard saying that he would be the winner of Rohit Shetty’s show.

For the unversed, Abhishek is the last contestant to sign the dotted lines on the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after he consulted with Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey.

The Udaariyaan actor initially denied the offer due to his claustrophobia (phobia of confined spaces), but later, when the Colors team assured him that everything in the show was not related to it, he changed his heart and decided to participate.

Shalin Bhanot gets emotional

The Roadies 2 contestant, Shalin Bhanot, was seen seeking his parents' blessing at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to Romania.

In the video, Shalin’s parents were seen getting emotional as they showered their blessings on their son. The sight was so emotional that it grabbed the media’s undivided attention.

In an interview, Bhanot revealed that his decision to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was a minute one as he was caught up in some work commitments, which were getting postponed. Now, when it was over, he decided to take the offer of Rohit Shetty’s show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, popularly known for her stint in Choti Sarrdaarni, was captured at the Mumbai airport, all set to board her flight to Romania. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a long black overcoat, sky-blue straight-leg damaged jeans, and black heels. She added black goggles to complete her look.

Walking towards the entrance, she looked back and said, ‘Thank you’ to the paparazzi.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant claimed that she received the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi last year, too, but she denied it because she wanted to keep things fresh. Therefore, she took the offer of KKK 14, and in between, she revamped herself.

