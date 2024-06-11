Why is Abdu Rozik NOT getting married to fiance Amira in July? Bigg Boss 16 fame reveals reason

Abdu Rozik (20) shot to fame after his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistani singer took the internet by storm by announcing his wedding in April 2024. The 20-year-old exchanged rings with his ladylove, Amira, on April 24, and the duo was supposed to tie the knot in July.

However, now Abdu has changed his mind about getting to Amira in July. Yes, the social media star has postponed his wedding due to work purposes.

Abdu Rozik postpones his wedding:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Abdu Rozik revealed the reason for postponing his wedding. He mentioned that he was offered his first-ever title boxing fight, which is scheduled to happen on July 6 (a day prior to his previously announced wedding date). Due to this, the social media sensation decided to push his wedding date and focus on this big opportunity.

Sharing his excitement for this life-changing opportunity, Abdu explained, "I never imagined that I'll get a chance to fight for a title in my life. After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future."

The Bigg Boss 16 fame stated that his fiance Amira supports his decision as it is an important opportunity for him that will change a lot of things for them in the future. He shared, "It's first ever title for someone my size, and I have a heavy training camp to endure as well these days."

However, Abdu and Amira's new wedding date is not yet announced. Chota Bhaijaan assured his fans that the wedding would soon happen after his much-awaited match.

About Abdu Rozik's love story with his fiance:

Abdu Rozik's bride-to-be Amira is 19 years old and lives in Sharjah, UAE. Currently, she is studying business administration in Sharjah. Speaking about their love story, it was love at first sight for Abdu when he met Amira at an eatery in Dubai and instantly fell for her. Abdu was the first one to approach her and shared, "I introduced myself, and we exchanged numbers. We have known each other for the last four months."

On April 24, 2024, Abdu Rozik and Amira got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Majlis Sharjah. He announced his engagement news on social media on May 10.

Work-wise, Abdu Rozik was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night.

