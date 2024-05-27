Ankit Gupta is a heartthrob of millions. He shot to fame after playing Fateh in Udaariyaan. While the actor’s TV innings have been extremely successful, Ankit’s stint on reality show, Bigg Boss 16 was also praiseworthy. The handsome hunk won several hearts with his witty one-liners. Besides that, he gained attention for his suave looks.

In a recent interaction with Tellychakkar, Ankit Gupta opened up on his fitness regime and revealed how he remains in shape. He offered insights into his daily meals and workout routine.

What does Ankit Gupta have for breakfast?

When asked how he strikes a balance between his work and fitness regime, Ankit disclosed his schedule and said that he follows intermittent fasting. And so, he doesn’t have any proper breakfast and just sips morning coffee before heading to the gym. He eats nothing till 2:00 pm.

What’s for lunch and dinner?

Shedding light on his lunch which he intakes at 2 in the afternoon, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant said that he has a staple diet which includes chicken, rice, and dal along with some veggies. He further mentioned that he has the same meal for dinner too. In the evening, Ankit consumes some protein.

What is Ankit Gupta’s gym routine?

Speaking about his workout timings, the fitness enthusiast said that if he is working and has a shift of 9 am, he wakes up at 5 am, and then within an hour, he is at the gym. He works out for one and a half hour, comes back home, freshens up, and leaves for his shoot by 8:30 am.

The 35-year-old asserted that he is very strict about his workout regime and doesn’t agree with skipping it even if Priyanka asks him to take a break someday. Ankit further shared that he is a very different person at the gym as he is highly focused with his workout.

“I wear a cap and my headphones. Even if someone wants to talk to me, they would get avoided. I don't see anyone because I know if I make eye contact, I would have to talk,” added the Udaariyaan actor.

About Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta started off his career with commercials and music videos. He forayed into TV with Balika Vadhu in 2012. Post this, Ankit played various roles in shows like Sadda Haq, Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Kundali Bhagya.

Gupta tasted success after appearing in Udaariyaan. The actor is now making a comeback on the screens with Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The show is expected to replace Pandya Store on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Ankit Gupta is rumored to be in a relationship with his Udaariyaan co-star and Bigg Boss 16 co-participant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

