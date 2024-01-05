Bigg Boss 17: Aamir Ali on people supporting Abhishek Kumar; 'Didn’t he put his ex down, say personal things'

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been in the news because of his dispute with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. In the latest episode, it was seen that Abhishek slapped Samarth after he constantly poked the former for several days.

Many celebrities accused Samarth and Isha of mocking Abhishek's mental health. Numerous celebs showed their support for Abhishek Kumar, mentioning how he has been tortured.

Aamir Ali shares his opinion against Abhishek Kumar

Now, actor Aamir Ali has a different opinion on the matter and took to his Twitter handle to share his point of view. Mentioning Abhishek Kumar's mistake, Aamir wrote, "Didn't he instigate another person n that person was thrown out of the house .. didn't he put his ex down n say personal things.. I've never seen someone fighting for such petty things.. So when things are Comin to him, why be a bechara .. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss17."

Take a look at Aamir Ali's tweet here-

Nishant Bhat reacts to people supporting Abhishek Kumar

Apart from Aamir Ali, Nishant Bhat, who has been a part of Bigg Boss 15, also shared his opinion about people supporting Abhishek Kumar and blaming the makers. Taking to his Instagram story, Nishant wrote, "I am a major bb fan I have lived in that house I know how u feel there Yes it's a competition And it's a show for strong headed people Nd there is a process to enter the show Every mental evaluation is done before entering thy really take care of u Thy never put anyone who is physically and mentally unfit ITS ALL REACTIONS WHAT U DO And thy are alwz there For u alwzzz."

The Bigg Boss 15 fame continued, "But The FACTS FOR CONTESTANTS AND FANS whateva u wana show u will show and u will alwz get that reaction Nd speacially weekend ka war u get to know everything thy alwz do correct So few loosers stops. Blaming the makers nd the show Coz Jo booge woh paogey Whateva happens in big boss stays in big boss U stay there 24 hours Nd there are many people who fake shit for sympathy Just don't blame Bigboss and the makers Love @colorstv @endemolshineind BAKWAASSSSSS BAND KAR00000000."

Take a look at Nishant Bhat's note here-

What happened between Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar?

During the weekly nomination task, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into an argument where Isha called Abhishek "Baap ka gutterchap ladka" and "Baap ka mental ladka" which furthermore provoked him.

Their argument resulted in Abhishek's emotional breakdown, and he then admitted being triggered by such statements as he has suffered a mental health issue in the past. Abhishek even expressed feeling claustrophobic while being locked inside the activity area. However, Isha and Samarth called him 'fake' for it.

After this incident, several celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Panjabi, Kishwer Merchant, Rajiv Adatia, Orry, Eisha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Elvish Yadav, Aishwarya Sharma and more showed their support for Abhishek.

What will happen next in Bigg Boss 17?

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss asked Ankita Lokhande to decide on Abhishek Kumar getting physically violent on Samarth Jurel. Abhishek requests Bigg Boss to allow him to stay in the house. However, Ankita decides to evict Abhishek. In the promo, it is seen that Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan get emotional as Abhishek bids goodbye to everyone before exiting. Will Abhishek be ousted from Bigg Boss 17?

