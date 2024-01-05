Bigg Boss 17: Guest contestant Orry REACTS to Abhishek Kumar's apparent eviction; 'My heart just broke'

Bigg Boss 17 is set for a major twist in the tale. While Abhishek Kumar continues to get immense audience support after he slapped Samarth Jurel, followed by constant provocation, the Udaariyaan actor will be seen exiting the show.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, captain Ankita Lokhande got the ultimate power to decide the fate of Abhishek Kumar post the slap incident. Ankita announced that Abhishek should be eliminated from the show. Now, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who also entered the show as a guest contestant, reacted to the news of Kumar's exit from the show.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry disappointed with Abhishek Kumar's elimination

Taking to social media, Orry posted his reaction to Abhishek Kumar's eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Orry mentioned that he was upset with the news as he was rooting for Kumar. He further wrote that he'd take the news positively as he would have a friend in the real world.

Orry wrote, "My heart just broke. I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. (But on the positive side more friends for me in the real world hehehhe glass is always half full hehhehhe).

Have a look at Orhan Awatramani's Instagram story

Why did Ankita Lokhande eliminate Abhishek Kumar?

Followed by constant provocation, Abhishek Kumar lost his cool and slapped Samarth Jurel. The contestants were shocked with the same and condemned Kumar for his actions and sided with Jurel. After Ankita became the new captain of the house, she was asked to decide on Abhishek's punishment in the show. Ankita announced that Abhishek should be evicted from the show.

Abhishek requested Ankita, as well as the makers, to reconsider their decision; however, he was asked to leave the house. Vicky Jain and Munawar hugged him, while Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra were seen getting emotional.

Orry's participation in Bigg Boss 17

Orry made a guest entry as a contestant in the show. His entry was quite talked about and was much hyped. Orry had a significant session with Salman Khan on the stage wherein his banter with the megastar was quite entertaining. Orry made many revelations and made the actors, as well as the viewers, laugh with his antics. From his near-death experiences to the revelation of charging 20 lakh per picture and having five managers, almost everything that Orry said turned heads.

Abhishek Kumar got support from friends and celebrity

After the slap incident, Abhishek got immense backing from the audience, and many celebrities came out in his support. Actors and celebrities like Ritesh Deshmukh, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchantt, Prince Narula, Kashish Thakur and Madhav Sharma, among others posted online in Abhishek Kumar's support.

What happened after the slap incident in Bigg Boss 17?

After the slap incident, Bigg Boss called three contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arum Mashettey, into the confession room and asked them about their opinions on the incident. The trio slammed Abhishek for his acts and stated that he often picks fights for footage.

Bigg Boss told them that all the wrongdoings were being captured and a decision would be taken at the right time.

