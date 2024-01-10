Bigg Boss 17, 10 Jan: Ayesha Khan alleges Munawar Faruqui sent marriage proposal to another girl while dating Nazila

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting and gripping with each passing episode. One of the highlights of today's (Jan 10) episode was the heated argument between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The two often lock horns inside the house, creating headlines. Tonight, Ayesha lost calm on Munawar and landed an unheard revelation about the comedian.

Ayesha Khan reveals Munawar Faruqui sent marriage proposal to a famous influencer

Following the nomination task, Ayesha Khan expressed her anger at Munawar Faruqui for citing personal issues in nominating her. But the comedian consistently asked what personal reasons he highlighted during the nomination process. Later, Ayesha Khan was sitting in a room with Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and others.

Meanwhile, she revealed that Munawar sent a marriage proposal to another girl, and she wasn't his ex-girlfriend Nazila.

Ayesha exposed Munawar's personal life and said, "Aapki ek ex-girlfriend hai, ek ko aapne standby pe rakha hai, aapki ex-wife hai, aur rishta bhej ke aaye the sir bahar ek ladki ko, influencer hai bahut naami (You have an ex-girlfriend, you have put one on a standby, there's an ex-wife, and sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer.)"

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Further, Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar's ex-girlfriend got to know about that girl and the entire incident after she dug things out. She even highlighted that Munawar went to Chandigarh with that girl and apparently claimed that Munawar did two-timing while sharing a relationship with Nazila at the same time.

Listening to the revelations, Munawar Faruqui walked into the room and firmly denied the allegations. He explained that he had not sent any marriage proposal. Landing a quick reply, Ayesha mentioned having screenshots as proof that she can show him to the outside world.

Later, she commented, "Aap nhi hain achhe aadmi. Aap pretend karte hain ki aap achhe hain (You are not a good guy. You only pretend that you are a good person)." Ayesha saying Munawar cheated on his wife with Nazila was another highlight from the episode that grabbed attention.

