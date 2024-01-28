Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar defend themselves over Sandiip Sikcand’s mean remarks

Producer Sandiip Sikcand has been quite vocal about Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. Recently, the producer was among the other celebrities who entered the house to extend their support to the contestants. Sandiip Sikcand was there to support Arun Mashettey. He entered along with evicted contestant Tehelka’s wife. However, his remarks on other contestants left them shocked. Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar spoke out in their own defence.

Sandiip Sikcand’s comment on other contestants

Sandiip Sikcand praised Arun Mahashettey for his game and said he is the only genuine contestant inside the house. He also added that he has made it so far without anyone’s backing. He added, “I’ve seen all these things all the time. Actors, artists fighting and doing what they often do. Actors have the backup of the industry, directors and others but Arun had nobody’s backup. He’s here on his own potential. Sunny was evicted from the show over violence but Abhishek was called back on the show which isn’t right. Arun doesn’t fail to touch fans’ hearts.”

Watch Sandiip Sikcand's interaction on Bigg Boss 17 here:

This offended the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Taking offence to the producer’s statement, Abhishek Kumar said, “I’m sorry to say sir but this is wrong. This is so wrong.. I’ve danced as a background dancer for 400 songs before being where I am today.”

Ankita Lokhande also spoke up and said, “We have worked day and night to reach this position in life, this was very unexpected.” Co-contestants Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra agreed with them on this.

The producer also shared that Arun is the only contestant on the show who has come without baggage. For the unversed, Sandiip Sikcand was the Programming Head for Sony when the controversial reality show Bigg Boss premiered in 2006.

Actor Karan Kundrra entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to extend support to Munawar Faruqui. Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt motivated Mannara Chopra with her words. Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot entered the house to support Abhishek Kumar, and Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar showered love on Ankita Lokhande.

