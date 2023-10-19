Bigg Boss 17: Complaint filed against Aryan Khan's lawyer Sana Raees Khan for THIS reason

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is getting the love of the audiences. The makers have ensured to have an interesting line-up of contestants from TV backgrounds to YouTubers and Gamers. The show also has a high-profile celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan. Sana was also Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's lawyer in a recent case. However, her participation in the show might land her in trouble.

Sana Raees Khan might face consequences for her participation in Bigg Boss 17

Opposing Sana's participation in the show, Advocate Ashutosh Dubey has raised an objection stating that it amounts to a breach of rules laid down by the Bar Council. Dubey has also filed an official complaint with the Bar Council of India. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Dubey wrote, "I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is a violation of Bar Council Rules.

According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited from engaging in any other employment to generate income. Additionally, section 49(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961 restricts practicing advocates from pursuing full-time employment in other fields."

Have a look at Ashutosh Dubey's tweet against Sana Raees Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan interacted with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 while another contestant Jigna Vora was also called. The duo entered the show together and have bonded well. However, a lot of contestants found Sana a little uninterested as she didn't speak to many people in the beginning. Khan selected Makkan no.2: Dimaag Room.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

The show has popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dhobal, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Sunny Aryaa.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, October 18, 2023: Are Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain playing in groups?