Bigg Boss 17: Kishwer Merchant on Abhishek's apparent slap to Samarth Jurel, 'ek aur chammat maar ke nikalna'

Bigg Boss 17's last night episode has created a major stir among the viewers. The fight between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya took an ugly turn wherein Abhishek revealed about he facing continuous poking and instigation at the hands of Isha and Samarth.

A new promo of the show has been going viral wherein Abhishek is seen apparently slapping Samarth Jurel after he came into his fight with Isha Malviya. Samarth put a blanket on Abhishek and also rubbed a tissue on his face resulting in Kumar turning around aggressively which also looks like an apparent slap. Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchantt reacted to the video.

Kishwer Merchantt wants Abhishek Kumar to hit another slap to Samarth Jurel

In a tweet, Kishwer Merchantt addressed the confusion over Abhishek hitting Samarth. She also mentioned that the Udaariyaan actor should give Samarth yet another slap on his face before getting out of the house. Kishwer wrote: Abhishek Slapped him ?

Agar ghar se nikalenge fot this then please do me a favour ek aur chammat maar ke nikalna #BigBoss17

Have a look at Kishwer Merchantt's tweet

Samarth Jurel's revelation about Abhishek Kumar's mental health

In the fight, Samarth revealed that Abhishek has mental health issues and is seeking medical help for the same. He mentioned the name of the Doctor who has been treating him for his mental condition back in Chandigarh. Samarth brought up Abhishek's mental health topic to instigate him while Kumar too tried to defend himself and retorted in the fight.

Isha Malviya's claims in the fight

Isha Malviya revealed that Abhishek Kumar's father beats him up and he would again get beaten up in the family week if he continues to behave in a certain manner. Isha also revealed how Abhishek broke a TV in his aggression.

Celebrities came out in Abhishek Kumar's support

Udaariyaan cast consisting of Virsa Riar, Ankit Gupta, Chetna Singh among others came out in Abhishek Kumar's support. Ritesh Deshmukh, Aishwarya Sharma, Kamya Punjabi, and Neil Bhatt are few others who spoke in favor of Kumar and slammed Isha and Samarth for constantly poking Abhishek.

