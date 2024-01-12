Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Munawar Faruqui's sister quashes Ayesha Khan's claim on son's custody; 'Yeh galat hai'

Bigg Boss 17 unveiled many secrets and personal life details of rapper-comedian Munawar Faruqui. The makers roped in actress Ayesha Khan as the wildcard contestant on the show. She claimed to be involved with Faruqui while he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan went all out against Munawar and revealed many secrets about him including him sending a marriage proposal to an influencer while he was involved with her and ex-girlfriend Nazila. Following the allegations, Pinkvilla got in touch with Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana Shaikh, and asked her about her thoughts on the same.

Munawar Faruqui's sister exposes Ayesha Khan's lie

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana Shaikh stated that she wasn't aware of Ayesha Khan's involvement in Faruqui's life. She mentioned that the family learned about it only after Khan's video went viral on Instagram. She stated that they're waiting for Munawar's return from the show as a few allegations put on him are false.

Munawar had maintained that he got the custody of his son Mikaeel and is staying with him for six to seven months. However, Ayesha stated that his son is staying with him barely for a few weeks. Debunking Khan's claims, Shabana mentioned that her brother had gotten custody of Mikaeel about six to seven months ago.

Have a look at the full interview with Munawar Faruqui's sister

She said, "Munawar ne usko apni choti behen ke ghar rakha hai kyu ki uski school waha hai. Usne mujhe kaha tha ke Aapa yeh saal khatam hojayega school ka toh mai usko yaha Mumbai mey le luga or yaha aage ki padhai continue karauga. Toh yeh sab galat hai. Woh uske saath hai. Usko jab bhi yaad aati hai woh chala jaata hai usse milne or jab b bache ko yaad aati hai woh usko fatafat bula leta hai."

(Munawar has kept his son at our youngest sister's house because of his school. He had told me that once this year of his school ends, he would bring his son to Mumbai and continue his education here. Whatever is being said is wrong. They are very much together and Munawar visits him whenever he misses him)

Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana and brother-in-law Altaf Shaikh slammed the housemates

In the interview, Munawar's cousin sister Shabana Shaikh (Munawar is Shabana's maternal uncle's son), and brother-in-law Altaf Shaikh (with whom Munawar spent the teenage years of his life) stated that they were extremely affected by the way the contestants behaved with Munawar and demanded an explanation.

They mentioned that the housemates shouldn't have interfered in the matter and gathered him for answers. Altaf stated that the contestants had to right to question Munawar over his matter. He said that the matter was between Munawar and Ayesha and they should've spoken together. He revealed that it hurt the family a lot.

Munawar Faruqui's family on fans' support

Shabana and Altaf mentioned that they were very upset after the recent episode, however, seeing the support of the fans, they're overwhelmed. From Aly Goni to Shivam Sharma and Manu Panjabi, many people came out in Munawar's support and condemned personal life being discussed on a public forum and this motivated the family and reassured their faith that Munawar can still buckle up and get the trophy home.

