Did you know Dipika Kakar's onscreen mother-in-law Jayati Bhatia once romanced Sudhanshu Pandey?

Jayati Bhatia is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has had an illustrious career. However, her role as Dipika Kakar's mother-in-law in the hit show, Sasural Simar Ka, became quite famous. Popularly known as the strict 'Mata Ji,' Bhatia's character was that of an extremely strict mother-in-law. However, here's revisiting a time when fans watched Jayati Bhatia's cheerful character in a hit 1999 show titled Kanyadaan. In this daily soap, Jayati romanced Sudhanshu Pandey.

Titled as Kanyadaan, the show featured Jayati Bhatia (now aged 54) and Sudhanshu Pandey (now aged 50) as the lead pair. Bhatia played Kavita, whereas Pandey was seen as Karan. Interestingly, veteran actress Kirron Kher was also a part of the show. Kher played Jayati's on-screen mother, Raksha. A clip that has been going viral on social media recently showcased Sudhanshu and Jayati's romantic relationship from Kanyadaan.

This viral reel shows how Kavita was rejected by a man due to her looks. However, later Karan enters her life and treats her like a queen. In the clip, Jayati and Sudhanshu both look quite young.

Watch Jayati Bhatia and Sudhanshu Pandey's viral reel from Kanyadaan HERE-

Kanyadaan featured Kirron Kher, Sudhanshu Pandey, Jayati Bhatia, and Poonam Narula in lead roles. The narrative focused on Raksha's relationship with her two daughters—one legitimate and the other illegitimate.

Raksha is leading a happy and comfortable life with her younger daughter, Kavita, who is of marriageable age. The latter's first relationship is unsuccessful, but she eventually finds Karan, the man she wants to spend her life with, and they are about to get engaged.

It is at this moment that Raksha's illegitimate daughter, Sakshi (Poonam Narula's character), enters their lives. The story explores how the relationships evolve from that point, both between the mother and her daughters and among the stepsisters. It delves into the struggles faced by a man who cannot accept a daughter from his wife's past, as well as the consequences that impact everyone involved.

Kanyadaan aired from 1999 to 2000 on Sony TV. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, it was a popular serial on television at the time.

