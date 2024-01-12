Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Munawar Faruqui's family slams contestants for interference in his personal matter
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui's sister and brother-in-law extended support to him and condemned housemates interest in his personal life.
Bigg Boss 17 recently had an episode filled with grave revelations by Ayesha Khan against Munawar Faruqui. From revealing his two-timing to other behavioral patterns, Ayesha Khan went all against the rapper-comedian.
Pinkvilla got in touch with Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana Shaikh and brother-in-law Altaf Shaikh and the duo reacted to Ayesha Khan's allegations made on the show.
Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh upset with other housemates' behavior
In an exclusive chat, Munawar Faruqui's cousin Shabana Shaikh (Munawar is Shabana's maternal uncle's son), and her husband Altaf Shaikh who took Faruqui under their wing when he was 13 years age, spoke at length about the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. Shabana explained how hurtful it was to see the contestants make it look like a courtroom drama and gather around him to ask questions and explanations.
Altaf added, "Who the hell are you? Woh aapko safai kyu dega, aapka kya lagey? Aapko kyu jaanna hai? Undono ka matter hai, woh log aapas mey baat karege. Yeh baat bahot buri lagi. (Who the hell are you? Why will he give clarifications to you? Why are you so concerned? It is a matter between the two, and they'll solve it among themselves. This really hurt us a lot)."
Have a look at the entire exclusive interview of Munawar Faruqui's family here
Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh laud Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra
While Shabana and Altaf mentioned that the family didn't like to see housemates hounding Faruqui for answers, they also thanked Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra for being by his side.
Talking about Ankita Lokhande's angry reaction, Shabana said, "Yeh toh human nature hai, jaise jo bolta hai, tab aapko woh sahi lagta hai. Par jab unhone Munawar ki safai suni toh unki bhi aakhe bhar aayi thi. (This is a human nature that people feel the person expressing their pain is right but when she heard Munawar's explanation, she also had tears in her eyes)."
Munawar's family later asked fans to continue their support and thanked them for being on his side all this while. They also requested the makers and other housemates to not target him.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: What did Munawar Faruqui’s sister Amrin advise him? Find out
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more