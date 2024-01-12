Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Munawar Faruqui's family slams contestants for interference in his personal matter

Bigg Boss 17 recently had an episode filled with grave revelations by Ayesha Khan against Munawar Faruqui. From revealing his two-timing to other behavioral patterns, Ayesha Khan went all against the rapper-comedian.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana Shaikh and brother-in-law Altaf Shaikh and the duo reacted to Ayesha Khan's allegations made on the show.

Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh upset with other housemates' behavior

In an exclusive chat, Munawar Faruqui's cousin Shabana Shaikh (Munawar is Shabana's maternal uncle's son), and her husband Altaf Shaikh who took Faruqui under their wing when he was 13 years age, spoke at length about the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. Shabana explained how hurtful it was to see the contestants make it look like a courtroom drama and gather around him to ask questions and explanations.

Altaf added, "Who the hell are you? Woh aapko safai kyu dega, aapka kya lagey? Aapko kyu jaanna hai? Undono ka matter hai, woh log aapas mey baat karege. Yeh baat bahot buri lagi. (Who the hell are you? Why will he give clarifications to you? Why are you so concerned? It is a matter between the two, and they'll solve it among themselves. This really hurt us a lot)."

Have a look at the entire exclusive interview of Munawar Faruqui's family here

Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh laud Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra

While Shabana and Altaf mentioned that the family didn't like to see housemates hounding Faruqui for answers, they also thanked Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra for being by his side.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande's angry reaction, Shabana said, "Yeh toh human nature hai, jaise jo bolta hai, tab aapko woh sahi lagta hai. Par jab unhone Munawar ki safai suni toh unki bhi aakhe bhar aayi thi. (This is a human nature that people feel the person expressing their pain is right but when she heard Munawar's explanation, she also had tears in her eyes)."

Munawar's family later asked fans to continue their support and thanked them for being on his side all this while. They also requested the makers and other housemates to not target him.

