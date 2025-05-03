Bollywood Newswrap, May 3: Pregnant Kiara Advani drops BTS pic after arriving for MET Gala 2025, Panchayat Season 4 teaser out and more

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Hey Bollywood buffs! Missed the latest buzz while you were in weekend mode? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From mom-to-be Kiara Advani sharing a BTS pic ahead of the MET Gala 2025 to Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat Season 4 teaser finally dropping, here’s a roundup of today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 3, 2025:

1. Pregnant Kiara Advani shares BTS pic ahead of MET Gala 2025

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. It will not only mark her Cannes debut but only she will walk the red carpet with her baby bump. Now, taking to Instagram, Kaira Advani dropped the first BTS pic as she arrived in New York to attend the MET Gala.

The pic features a vibrant table set up but the highlight is a stunning cake topped with a tiny mannequin in a gorgeous black dress. Set on a tray, the cake is decorated with a mini banner reading ‘THE MET GALA’.

2. Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat season 4 teaser unveiled

Prime Video recently took to Instagram today (May 3) and unveiled the first look teaser of Panchayat season 4. The teaser shows that this season will be about the election drama between Pradhan ji and Bhushan. It will be interesting to see who wins this time. Meanwhile, we also see a glimpse of Manju Devi promoting her husband Pradhan ji's election campaign.

Abhishek’s love life sneak peek is definitely not to be missed. Even the humble lauki (bottle gourd) also makes a return. Sharing the teaser, they captioned it, “Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2.”

3. Priyanka Chopra drops sweet pic as she heads home to Nick & Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra was away from her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti for quite some time due to work. Taking to Instagram stories today, she shared a heartwarming pic of Nick and Malti. The father-daughter duo are seen sharing a hug.

Sharing the adorable photo, PeeCee wrote, “Finally heading home to my angels (red heart emoji); it’s been too long. @nickjonas @maltimarie.”

4. Alia Bhatt on walking Cannes red carpet for first time

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gearing up to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Ahead of this, she opened up about it and expressed excitement for the same. Talking to ANI, she said, “There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression.”

5. Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor and more attend Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related health issues. Several family members and close friends was present on Nirmal Kapoor's funeral today including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kappoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and more.

Celebs including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan and Fardeen Khan were also seen arriving to pay their last respects.

