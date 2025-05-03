Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 16: Akshay Kumar-starrer receives boost on third Saturday after BOGO offer benefit

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 16: Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, has arrived six years after the release of the original film, Kesari. The 2025 courtroom drama also features Ananya Panday in a key role. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 will receive a holiday boost a day after the BOGO movie offer benefit.

Advertisement

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film continues to run on a steady note but at low levels. According to morning trends, on Day 16, the legal drama is likely to receive a boost on the Saturday holiday. This is to note that the Akshay Kumar-starrer had the benefit of a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offer on the third Friday, bringing a net collection of Rs 1.85 crore yesterday.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has fetched Rs 75.35 crore net business in the last 15 days. It will also see a growth on the third Sunday at the box office.

Kesari 2 brings the story of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the Crown in a legal battle while seeking justice for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the aforementioned barrister. R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill, respectively.

Advertisement

Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari Chapter 2 is currently competing with the new releases Raid 2 and The Bhootnii.

Kesari 2 marks Akshay's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. After this movie, the actor has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle to be released this year.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.