Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra's insatiable craving for THIS street food delicacy leads to a midnight outing

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra has been in the limelight due to her stint on the reality show, her interactions with other contestants, upcoming projects, and more. Known for her straightforward behavior, which was evident on the show, she has earned considerable admiration from her followers. Today, the actress shared a video on her social media expressing her love for street food late at night.

Mannara Chopra’s love for street food

Earlier today, Mannara Chopra shared a video where she is seen expressing her love for golgappas. The Bigg Boss 17 star couldn't control her midnight cravings and stopped at a golgappa stand at midnight. In the video, the actress is seen enjoying her long-awaited delicacy. She says, “Eating golgappa at eleven forty-eight. Kya karu, chup chup ke aana padta hai, par golgappa toh khana tha (I had to come secretly, but I had to eat golgappas).” Mannara’s passion for golgappas is clearly visible in the video; she is willing to risk anything for these treats.

Mannara Chopra gives insight into new project

Mannara Chopra recently took to her Instagram to share a BTS video from her next project, creating anticipation among her fans. The video offers a glimpse inside her vanity, with her clothes and various items strewn about, which she describes as part of the hustle and bustle of work life.

Furthermore, she was earlier seen in a music video opposite Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. She received the offer for her first project just a few days after the conclusion of Bigg Boss.

Mannara consistently makes media appearances and provides quick insights into her daily life, keeping her fans updated.

Mannara Chopra’s Journey in Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 17, thanks to her genuine and straightforward behavior towards everyone. Inside the house, she made headlines for her feelings towards Munawar Faruqui, whom Ayesha Khan accused of double dating. Mannara also attracted attention due to Ankita Lokhande's concerns over her growing closeness with her husband, Vicky Jain.

As of now, any issues between Ankita, Vicky, and Mannara have been resolved, as they have been seen chilling together at parties.

