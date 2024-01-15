WATCH reaction of Bigg Boss 17's Aoora after paparazzi ask 'Bhava kasa aahes' and say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Park Min-jun, the K-pop singer who goes by the stage name Aoora, has been making waves since his entry into India's infamous reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. Despite being a wild card contestant, Aoora managed to capture the hearts of the audience during his brief time on the show. He formed strong connections with many of the other contestants but unfortunately, received fewer votes and was eventually evicted. Now, it appears that Aoora is ready to grace our screens once again, this time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Aoora interacts with the paparazzi:

Today, a few hours back, Aoora was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets. As soon as he stepped outside of his car, paparazzi surrounded him and interacted with him. Aoora too stopped for the paparazzi, waved at them, and posed for pictures. The paparazzi then ask him, "Bhava kasa aahes? (Brother, how are you?) He shows them a thumbs up while patiently standing as he gets clicked.

A few paparazzi then say, "Jai Shree Ram" and replying to them, Aoora says, "Jai Hind" and enters his vanity van. Aoora was seen sporting a shining silver co-ord set and sported white sneakers.

Watch Aoora's video here-

Aoora's eviction from Bigg Boss 17:

When it comes to Aoora's eviction from Bigg Boss 17, the K-pop singer managed to stay on the show for two weeks before being voted out. During the weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan called out his name, causing Aoora to burst into laughter, leaving the other contestants surprised. He then went on to hug each of them and express his gratitude to the host for the amazing opportunity. Just before leaving, he made sure to mention that India holds a special place in his heart as his second home.

Advertisement

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently welcomed six wildcard celebrities - Nikhita Gandhi, Awez Darbar, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, and Glenn Saldhana. Among these six contestants, four were to be qualified for the show. Unfortunately, Awez had to leave due to an injury, while Nikhita Gandhi couldn't secure a spot in the competition.

At present, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Anjali Anand, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, Karuna Pandey, Sreerama Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Sagar Parekh, and Glenn Saldanha are the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Chaar Ka Vaar theme introduced; Shiv Thakare-Shoaib Ibrahim team up