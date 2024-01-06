Bigg Boss 17, Jan 5: Abhishek Kumar REVEALS Isha Malviya's mother played an important role in their breakup

Bigg Boss 17 had many instances where topics of contestants' past came out in the open. From details of Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya's turbulent relationship to Munawar Faruqui's love life, many revelations made on the show left the viewers shocked.

In tonight's (Jan 5, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar revealed one of the major reasons behind his breakup with Isha Malviya.

Abhishek Kumar reveals Isha Malviya's mother's involvement in their breakup

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui were discussing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's future. The rapper-comedian asked Kumar about his bond with Isha's mother. Kumar revealed that Isha's mother played an important role in their breakup.

Narrating an incident from Udaariyaan sets, Abhishek revealed that he had an altercation with his onscreen father during the filming of a Diwali sequence for the show. Following the fight, the makers removed Abhishek from the scene. However, Isha took a stand for Kumar and refused to shoot until he was called back for the scene. Makers informed Isha's mother about the same and since that time, her mother started to sort of have a problem with their relationship.



Abhishek Kumar believes Isha Malviya will break up with Samarth Jurel for THIS reason

Munawar Faruqui asked Abhishek Kumar how long he thought Isha and Samarth would be together. Abhishek stated that if Isha's growth is more than Samarth's after the show, then Isha might break up with him. He said, "Uski Maa hi uska breakup karwa degi." (Her mother will make sure they're separated.)

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's major fight

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel had the biggest fight of the season, wherein they disrespected each other. Samarth poked Abhishek to another level by putting a blanket on him and stuffing a tissue paper in his mouth, irked by this, Abhishek turned around and slapped him.

As per promos, captain Ankita Lokhande had the power to decide Abhishek's fate, and she announced his elimination from the show.

