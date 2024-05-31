Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Sreerama Chandra was among the top five finalists who wooed the audience with his performance. Besides his captivating dance moves, the playback singer never missed an opportunity to impress judge Malaika Arora.

Let’s take a look back at one of the special days when Sreerama Chandra went down on his knees to propose the Bollywood beauty.

When Sreerama Chandra proposed Malaika Arora

During the Valentine's Week performance, Sreerama Chandra made the evening special for the celebrity judge, Malaika Arora. After his performance, the playback singer romanced Malaika Arora and went down on his knees with rose petals showering on them.

He also gifted her a huge teddy bear. The whole incident became more romantic as Sreerama chose the soulful voice of Atif Aslam as the track Pehli Nazar Mein Kaise Jaado Kar Diya played in the background.

Watch the video here:

During the special performance, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were the special guests of the episode. They were on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to promote their film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

On another occasion, Sreerama sang the song Zara Sa on the stage and brought Malaika Aroa up from her seat, who happily matched steps with him.

In a conversation with ETimes ahead of his Valentine's week performance, Sreerama had said, "The only one person who is most special to me is Malaika Arora. Main gaana bhi unke liye gaata hoon (I sing for her), and the song I’m performing for the Valentine’s special is dedicated to her. Maine unko he soch ke perform kiya hai (I performed the song with her in mind.) I’m single right now, and I have dedicated the song to her."

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani lifted the winner's trophy. Along with the trophy, Manisha has won prize money of Rs 30 lakh and a trip to Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi. The other finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 were Dhanashree Verma and Sreerama Chandra.

