Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team has reached Romania and the shoot of the season has begun. The buzz around the show is quite high and recently, Bharti Singh, an ex-contestant of the show spoke about the upcoming season and also revealed her favourite contestant of the season. Bharti was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs and in an interaction with paparazzi, she spoke about the stunt-based reality show.

Bharti Singh's favorite contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is a Bigg Boss finalist

This year, many Bigg Boss finalists from the previous season will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar wooed the viewers with their stint in their respective seasons of Bigg Boss and reached the finale week. In a chat with the media, Bharti Singh revealed that her favorite contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar.

Bharti Singh said, "Mere abhi filhaal jo gaya hai, woh hai Abhishek mera favorite hai, mujhe acha lagta hai. Aur bas waha jaa kar ladai naa kare. Magarmach ka muh na khol de. Bigg Boss mey lad padha tha na."

Take a look a Bharti Singh talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

(For now, my favorite is Abhishek. I like him. I just hope he keeps his calm there and not fight with anyone. He got into fights in Bigg Boss.)

Bharti Singh on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bharti Singh has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 and talking about the upcoming season, she said, "Show ke baare mey yehi kahugi ki all the best, bahot safety wala show hai. Par waha pe jaa ke jab neeche dekho, aisa lagta hai ke aakhri din hai. I want to wish all the best to the show. Safety is ensured in the show, but when you go there to perform a height stunt, you feel like that's the last day of your life."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will also have celebrity contestants like Krishna Shroff, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shilpa Shinde among others.

