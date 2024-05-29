A fun cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, will soon start airing on Colors TV and is currently creating buzz with its unique format. It features a team of television personalities making efforts to prepare assigned dishes, which often results in hilarious mistakes, leaving everyone in splits. Recently, the makers held a launch event, which was graced by celebs like Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Aly, Goni, and others.

Since Dance Deewane 4 has wrapped up, the channel is bringing a new show to hook viewers to screens. So far, several promos of Laughter Chefs have been released officially by the makers.

Ankita Lokhande poses with fractured hands; Vicky Jain accompanies her

Like every other time, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were all smiles as they were spotted during the launch of Laughter Chefs. The duo looked beautiful together as they posed in their respective stunning ensembles.

Donning a casual look, Vicky opted to wear off-white pants, a powder blue round-neck tee, and a brown jacket. Speaking of the Pavitra Rishta actress, she was dressed in a kaftan-style dress, which she paired with black bottomwear. Meanwhile, fans noticed her fractured hand, which she has been dealing with for the past few days. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra looks dapper in a black ensemble

It goes without saying that Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Like every other instance, he looked handsome in an all-black ensemble at the Laughter Chefs launch event. Exuding cool and comfy vibes, he effortlessly rocked his all-black outfit. Karan wore white sneakers, adding a sporty touch.

Rahul Vaidya shows off his clean shave look

Among the star-studded cast of Laughter Chefs is Rahul Vaidya. Known for his stint in Bigg Boss 14, the singer brought a fresh flavor to the launch event with his clean-shaven charm.

A few days back, his wife, Disha Parmar, shared a playful video on social media and gave glimpses of Rahul's no-beard look. During the interaction with the paparazzi, the popular singer mentioned that he shaved off his beard as his wife did not like it. Rahul posed for the shutterbugs in a denim lilac shirt.

Aly Goni's simple yet elegant style

Matching vibes with his co-starf at the Laughter Chefs launch event, Aly Goni posed for the camera in a denim jacket and black tee. He is all set to add a dose of entertainment to the show along with Rahul Vaidya.

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Bharti Singh will be seen as the host of the show while chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will appear as the mentor to the celebrities. Notable personalities, such as Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma will appear on Laughter Chefs.

It will show the TV figures competing with each other while struggling to cook assigned dishes. Besides an unusual blend of recipes and jokes, it promises to entertain the audience with its unique format.

For the uninitiated, the show is set to premiere on June 1, 2024. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on ColorsTV. You can also catch up on the new episodes on JioCinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Bharti Singh mocks Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra as they attempt to make jalebis