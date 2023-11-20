Bigg Boss 17, Nov 19: Vicky Jain reveals wearing hair patch; Ankita Lokhande opens up on her medical issues

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The last episode (Nov 18, 2023) was filled with entertainment, fights, revelations, and more.

A few contestants noticed Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande getting special treatment and services like haircuts and hair color. This didn't sit well with some of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants and they demanded equal treatment. However, later Vicky and Ankita opened up about their medical issues.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's major revelation

Since the issue became a topic of discussion, Bigg Boss announced to the housemates that they have the power to decide whether Vicky and Ankita should get the special services or not. After the announcement, the duo convinced the contestants in their favor.

Vicky revealed that he wears a hair patch for which he needs professional assistance. Neil Bhatt sided with him and said that it is a big thing to talk about on national television and they shouldn't drag the topic. Ankita Lokhande also mentioned having an issue with her scalp because of which she needs professional help.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here-

After discussing among themselves, the contestants unanimously concluded that if Vicky and Ankita are receiving these services on medical grounds, they can continue receiving them, unless it involves grooming and hair spas.

Jigna Vora becomes the peacemaker between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continued to have arguments and friction throughout the episode, however, towards the end of the episode, the duo hugged it out, all thanks to Jigna Vora. Vicky asked Jigna's expert observation on their relationship and where they were lagging.

Jigna stated that Ankita wants Vicky to not play any games with her and just be there for her emotionally. She emphasized that Ankita wants her husband to hug her and let her rest her head on his shoulder. Ankita stated that that is exactly what she wants and that Jigna has been accurate in her observation.

Taking the expert advice, Vicky hugged Ankita and they sorted out their differences.

