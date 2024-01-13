Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Abhishek Kumar's mother advises Isha Malviya not to mention outside issues; says THIS

Bigg Boss 17 is joyously celebrating ‘Family Week.’ Several contestants got emotional upon meeting their family members after a long time. This is why the controversial reality show is curating headlines and grabbing much TRP lately. Apart from that, the feud between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya has always been the talk of the town. The new promo reveals a candid conversation between Isha and Abhishek’s mom.

Abhishek Kumar's mother asks Isha not to discuss outside issues

As per the new promo uploaded by Colors TV, Abhishek Kumar’s mother, Mrs Sandhya, enters the Bigg Boss 17 house. Upon seeing his mom, the Udaariyaan actor could not resist controlling his emotions and burst into tears. After she hugs him warmly and praises Abhishek for his game, Mrs Sandhya lands a candid conversation with Isha Malviya.

In the therapy room, Isha apologizes to Abhishek’s mom. The actress says, “Mai sach mein aunty sorry bolna chahungi aapko bhi uncle ko bhi ki maine aap logo ke sentiments ko agar hurt kiye hain toh (I truly want to say sorry to you and uncle if I have hurt your sentiments.”

Further, Mrs Sandhya asks her, “Uncle bhi dukhi huye thi maine kab Abhishek ko aapke saamne thappad maara tha ya TV toda tha (Uncle was also disappointed as he was clueless about when he hit Abhishek or broke TV).”

Advertisement

Listening to it, Isha clarifies that Abhishek told her about those incidents. But Kumar's mother denies it and says, “Humare ghar mei koi TV nahi toota, humne apne bete ko kabhi nahi maara thappad (No TV was broken in our home, we never slapped our son).”

The promo is captioned, “Abhishek ke mom ke aane se, hui emotions ki bauchaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Watch the promo here:

Continuing their discussion, Abhishek Kumar's mother explains, “Pata hai kya beta, hum andar game khelne aaye hai na toh hum bahar ki baatein na andar le aayein toh sahi hai. Yahan ki ko problem hai uske baare mei baat karo na (You know, we have come here to play a game, so it is better not to bring up the outside issues inside the house. Talk about the problems you have here).”

Giving Isha a few pieces of advice, Mrs Sandhya says, “Sab se main baat hai mummy papa ki izzat hai. Baatein uchhal rahi hai beta, Achha nahi lagta. (The most important thing is that it is about respect for father and mother. Things are being discussed. It doesn’t look good).”

Karan Johar to slam Isha Malviya

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar will blast Isha Malviya as she passed a ‘use and throw’ comment on Munawar Faruqui. Exposing her, the renowned director will be seen schooling her for acting innocent before the housemates.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s ugly fight

In the latest episode, exes Isha and Abhishek got into an abusive spat wherein the actor used a cuss word for the actress. As things turned fierier, Isha called him ‘k*tta’, and in response, Kumar also tagged her as ‘k*tti.’

In the meantime, other housemates intervene to stop Abhishek and urge him not to drag the matter. After listening to his abuse, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel confronted him aggressively.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: ‘Rokenge tujhe rukna nai hai,’ says Karan Kundrra as he supports Munawar Faruqui