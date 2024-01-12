Bigg Boss 17: ‘Rokenge tujhe rukna nai hai,’ says Karan Kundrra as he supports Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is churning up headlines and creating a huge buzz after Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui’s personal life. She landed major allegations against him and revealed that the comedian cheated on his ex-wife. Recently, many celebrities, including Karan Kundrra, showed up in Munawar’s support. He wrote an inspirational note for him on social media.

Karan Kundrra speaks in favor of Munawar Faruqui

Known for his versatile acting skills, Karan Kundrra took to X (formerly Twitter) and showed his support for Munawar Faruqui. He wrote, “rokenge.. tujhe rukna nai hai.. todhenge.. tujhe tootna nai hai.. bass chalte rehna hai.. hum khade hain tere saath aur koi chaiye bhi nai hain.. @munawar0018.”

Have a look at Karan Kundrra’s tweet:

Earlier, ardent fans of the show and ex-contestants Aly Goni and Kamya Panjabi stated that the makers shouldn't have roped in Ayesha Khan on the show. Besides these celebs, Prince Narula also came out in his support.

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan’s equation

As already known, Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to seek an apology from Munawar Faruqui as she claimed to share history with him and mentioned the comedian double-dated. In the last few episodes, Munawar slipped into an emotional breakdown after Ayesha made major allegations against him.

Khan revealed that the stand-up comedian cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. Further exposing him, she opened up about how Munawar sent a marriage proposal to another woman, and interestingly, it was not Nazila.

There was an instance when Ayesha, targeting Munawar in her conversation, mentioned, "You have an ex-girlfriend, you have put one on standby, there's an ex-wife, and you sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer.” Continuing the matter, the actress spilled beans on how Munawar and his team used to approach girls in the name of casting them in music videos.

Upon hearing the allegations, Faruqui cried and apologized to her. He accepted that he committed mistakes and took Ayesha for granted. Meanwhile, the comedian even made serious allegations against Nazila, his ex-girlfriend.

Watch the exclusive interview of Munawar Faruqui's family with Pinkvilla:

