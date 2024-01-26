Bigg Boss 17 QUIZ: Ahead of Grand Finale, try this quiz to check your knowledge of Salman Khan-hosted show

Are you a true Bigg Boss 17 fan? As the highly anticipated Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, we invite you to test your knowledge with our exclusive Bigg Boss 17 Quiz. Hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, the reality show has been a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and unexpected twists this season. So, what are you waiting for, go ahead and play the quiz below.

Quiz on Bigg Boss 17

The quiz features a diverse range of questions, spanning memorable moments, evictions, controversies, and the unique dynamics among the contestants. From nail-biting tasks to heartwarming connections, the quiz aims to challenge even the most dedicated Bigg Boss fans.

Sharpen your memory, recall the most talked-about incidents, and brace yourself for the ultimate Bigg Boss 17 challenge. Do you know who won the first task? Can you name the contestants involved in the most heated arguments? Remember the first contestant to walk out of the house? Test your expertise on the show that has kept the nation glued to the screens.

Play the Bigg Boss 17 quiz here:

Whether you've been following every episode religiously or catching up on highlights, this quiz promises an entertaining journey through the twists and turns of Bigg Boss 17. So, gather your fellow Bigg Boss enthusiasts, take a trip down memory lane, and see who emerges as the ultimate Bigg Boss fan among your friends.

As the Grand Finale draws near, this quiz serves as the perfect warm-up, allowing fans to reminisce about the season's most iconic moments. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to the electrifying conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, where one contestant will claim the coveted title and emerge as the ultimate winner. And in the meantime, put your knowledge to the test with our Bigg Boss 17 Quiz!

The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale will be held on 28th January. It will stream live on JioCinema and Colors TV from 6 pm to 12 am. A few of the evicted contestants are also performing on the Grand Finale evening. The top 5 contestants inside the house are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashettey.

