Bigg Boss 17 Poll Result: Ankita Lokhande emerges as best-dressed contestant from Weekend Ka Vaar

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17 put their stylish feet forward on Wekeend Ka Vaar. Like every Weekend Ka Vaar, yesterday we decoded the outfits of the female contestants- Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra. We also conducted a poll asking readers to play fashion critic and vote for the best-dressed contestant and Ankita Lokhande has emerged as the winner.

Ankita Lokhande emerges best-dressed female contestant from Weekend Ka Vaar

After an intense voting session, Ankita Lokhande secured a whopping 39% of the votes from our readers, solidifying her position as the best-dressed female contestant of the weekend. The competition was fierce, with three glamorous Bigg Boss 17 contestants in the running; Isha Malviya, who donned a brocade skirt-top set, Mannara Chopra, who dazzled in a pink shimmery gown, and Ankita Lokhande, who stole the spotlight in an ivory lehenga.

Check out the results of the poll below:

Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya have not fallen far behind Ankita Lokhande. Mannara secured 31% votes and Isha got 30%.

Ankita Lokhande’s outfit decoded

Ankita's mesmerizing outfit was a creation from the renowned brand Vidhi by Sanjeela. The pure ivory organza lehenga featured intricate embellishments on the strappy-shouldered blouse, creating a dazzling effect. The flared lehenga, adorned with exquisite black and red work at the bottom, added a touch of drama to the ensemble.

Completing the look, Ankita carried a white sheer dupatta with matching embroidery work along the edges. The opulent lehenga came with a staggering price tag of ₹48,900.00. Ankita complemented the ensemble with studded earrings featuring stones and hanging beads.

With a no-make-up look and hair tied back bun, the Pavitra Rishta actress left fans in awe of style and grace.

Ankita Lokhande's victory in the poll is a testament to her fashion sense and ability to carry off traditional attires with unparalleled elegance. As the best-dressed contestant, she continues to set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Also, it was not the first time she won over the audience with her style. She emerged as winner in the last week’s poll as well.

