Bigg Boss 17: ‘Stay strong,’ Riteish Deshmukh, Ridhi Dogra, Arjun Bijlani, and others support Ankita Lokhande

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, emotions are running wild as the contestants finally reunite with their families after months. It was a heartfelt reunion for almost everyone. During the family week, both Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house. However, after a deep conversation, Ankita Lokhande felt the need to apologize to Vicky Jain's mother.

It’s clear the actress is going through a lot inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, several prominent actors in Bollywood as well as the Television industry have come out in support of Ankita.

Ridhi Dogra, Arjun Bijlani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rajiv Adatia show support for Ankita Lokhande

Yesterday, a netizen called out Vicky Jain’s behavior and wrote, “It’s always the woman getting questioned but never the man. Vicky might love ankita but he is very manipulative, dismissive and gaslights. He mansplain her every time. He always disregards her emotions and try to find logic in everything..”

Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra replied to the tweet explaining how women's instincts work. She wrote, “Every Women’s first instinct is always to do and take everything to keep a relationship/marriage. And she will. So when battles can’t be fought with words. Victory does the job of a painkiller. As bitter sweet as it may feel . I hope she wins. #AnkitaLokhande”

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who earlier showed his support for Abhishek Kumar wrote, “Ankita Lokhande has a good heart !!!! #BiggBoss17”

Rajiv Adatia who has been sharing his thoughts on this season of Bigg Boss regularly on his social media wrote, “Ankita is strong and Ankita is very loving! She’s loves her family so much! So endearing to see! Family have ups and downs but they will always be family! #AnkitaLokahande”

Arjun Bijlani who shares a close bond with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain too to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show his support for her friend. He wrote, “Stay strong @anky1912 !!”

Conversation between Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande

Ankita was advised by Vicky Jain's mother to treat her husband Vicky with respect. During a particular incident in the show, Ankita threw her slipper at Vicky, which shocked Vicky's father. He immediately contacted Ankita's mother and inquired if she had a habit of throwing slippers at her husband. In response, Ankita defended herself, stating that it was all in good fun and requested not to involve her parents, especially since she had recently lost her father.

At the end of the conversation, Ankita was seen apologizing to VIcky's mom. Later, she and her husband sat down for a conversation. Her husband told her that he and his family are being portrayed negatively outside the house. Ankita clarified that Vicky and his family always supported her and never interfered in anything.

The couple have been going through a rough patch in their relationship ever since they entered the house. With only a few days left for the finale, it's time to see how they handle their relationship.

