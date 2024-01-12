Bigg Boss 17: What did Munawar Faruqui’s sister Amrin advise him? Find out

For the past few weeks, Munawar Faruqui has been all over the news owing to Ayesha Khan’s shocking allegations against him. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s track took a different turn with Ayesha Khan entering the house. Viewers also got divided over whom to support as the truth came out. Now, with family week going on inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar’s sister, Amrin entered the house yesterday.

Munawar Faruqui’s sister enters Bigg Boss 17 house

Munawar Faruqui’s sister Amrin entered the Bigg Boss 17 house last night. It was an emotional moment for the stand-up comedian as well as his sister. Seeing them cry, contestant Abhishek Kumar also teared up. When she entered the house, contestants Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya were also in the kitchen area.

Upon entering the house, Amrin ignored Ayesha Khan but went on to greet the other contestants. later, Ayesha came up to her and the two had a formal conversation. Amrin even hugged Mannara Chopra's sister, who was inside the house too.

Munawar Faruqui’s sister’s advise to him

Later, Amrin sat down with Munawar Faruqui and shared a piece of advice with him. She said, “Itna personal sabko kyun batana hain? Chahe Ayesha hi kyun na ho. Tu akela hain kya? Breakup wala, divorce wala? Gharr ka koi kona nahi chutta pata hain? Tere bitching ke liye.”

Advertisement

"(Why do you reveal your personal details? Even if it is Ayesha. Are you the only one inside the house to go through a breakup or divorce? Everybody inside the house bitches about you.)"

There’s a promo uploaded on the official handle of the channel giving a glimpse of the brother-sister’s conversation. It’s uploaded with the caption, “Munawar ki behen ne aate hi diya usse ek reality check.”

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla reached out to Munawar's sister after the Bigg Boss 17 contestant had a breakdown. She said, "Takleef hui bahot (It was disheartening). But he is a strong individual, he will surely pull himself up and get back to normalcy. He is very emotional and sensitive, he cries very easily. Mujhe yakeen hai Allah behtar karega (I'm sure God will plan things out in a better way)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's friend Sadakat Khan takes a dig at Nazila Sitaishi's statement