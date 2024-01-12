Bigg Boss 17: What did Munawar Faruqui’s sister Amrin advise him? Find out

Bigg Boss 17 is having family week. Yesterday, Munawar Faruqui's sister Amin entered the house and got emotional seeing her brother. She also shared advice for him on his game strategy.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on Jan 12, 2024  |  12:18 PM IST |  903
Munawar Faruqui and his sister
Munawar Faruqui gets emotional seeing his sister inside Bigg Boss 17 house (PC: Colors TV Instagram)

For the past few weeks, Munawar Faruqui has been all over the news owing to Ayesha Khan’s shocking allegations against him. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s track took a different turn with Ayesha Khan entering the house. Viewers also got divided over whom to support as the truth came out. Now, with family week going on inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar’s sister, Amrin entered the house yesterday.

Munawar Faruqui’s sister enters Bigg Boss 17 house

Munawar Faruqui’s sister Amrin entered the Bigg Boss 17 house last night. It was an emotional moment for the stand-up comedian as well as his sister. Seeing them cry, contestant Abhishek Kumar also teared up. When she entered the house, contestants Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya were also in the kitchen area. 

Upon entering the house, Amrin ignored Ayesha Khan but went on to greet the other contestants. later, Ayesha came up to her and the two had a formal conversation. Amrin even hugged Mannara Chopra's sister, who was inside the house too.

Munawar Faruqui’s sister’s advise to him 

Later, Amrin sat down with Munawar Faruqui and shared a piece of advice with him. She said, “Itna personal sabko kyun batana hain? Chahe Ayesha hi kyun na ho. Tu akela hain kya? Breakup wala, divorce wala? Gharr ka koi kona nahi chutta pata hain? Tere bitching ke liye.”

Related Stories

tv
Ankita Lokhande’s mother says THIS on actress talking about Sushant Singh Rajput in BB 17
tv
Rashami Desai supports Ankita Lokhande; says THIS to Vicky Jain's mom

Advertisement

"(Why do you reveal your personal details? Even if it is Ayesha. Are you the only one inside the house to go through a breakup or divorce? Everybody inside the house bitches about you.)"

There’s a promo uploaded on the official handle of the channel giving a glimpse of the brother-sister’s conversation. It’s uploaded with the caption, “Munawar ki behen ne aate hi diya usse ek reality check.”

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here:


Earlier, Pinkvilla reached out to Munawar's sister after the Bigg Boss 17 contestant had a breakdown. She said, "Takleef hui bahot (It was disheartening). But he is a strong individual, he will surely pull himself up and get back to normalcy. He is very emotional and sensitive, he cries very easily. Mujhe yakeen hai Allah behtar karega (I'm sure God will plan things out in a better way)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's friend Sadakat Khan takes a dig at Nazila Sitaishi's statement

Advertisement
About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling

...

Credits: Colors TV Instagram
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles