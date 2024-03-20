Elvish Yadav has been arrested in the snake venom case by the Noida police. He has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Reports suggest that Yadav has admitted his involvement in the case and revealed that he helped to arrange snake venom for rave parties. He was arrested on 17th March 2024. Elvish's parents have been giving interviews claiming their son's innocence. They have mentioned having faith in their son and the judicial system. A few celebrities have also shared their reactions to the controversy. Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar expressed his thoughts about the same in a tweet.

Abhishek Kumar's tweet for Elvish Yadav

Taking to Twitter (now X), the Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up expressed himself on the controversy stating that he supports Yadav and his family in the trying times and has faith in the judicial system of the country. He also mentioned that he got emotional seeing Elvish's mother break down in tears.

Abhishek Kumar tweeted, "During this challenging time, I support #ElvishYadav and remain confident in the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye. Jai shree ram sab acha ho."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's tweet here:

More about the snake venom case

On November 3 last year, a rave party was raided followed by a tip-off and a sting operation carried out by Maneka Gandhi's People For Animals. Reports suggested that five accused were arrested in connection to the case while Elvish Yadav was being interrogated.

After the news broke out, Elvish claimed to be innocent and mentioned that he would cooperate with the officials for legal proceedings. A few videos of Yadav with snakes went viral which speculated his involvement in the case, however, he claimed that the snakes were a part of the shoot and were arranged by singer Fazilpuria.

