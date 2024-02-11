Ever since the Regency era took over the fashion world, corsets are back in the game and are never disappointing when styled perfectly. The corsets have become a staple in our wardrobe and often grab our eyes when we look for a dress to step out. This versatile piece is sure shot must-have, be it in the form of tops or body-hugging dresses. And when it comes to nailing any outfit with perfection, Aishwarya Sharma has been one of the names who is busy serving breathtaking looks.

Liked Aishwarya Sharma's stunning corset dress?

A few minutes back, Aishwarya Sharma treated followers by sharing her jaw-dropping look from her recent outing. The actress recently stepped out with her better half Neil Bhatt for the grand and star-studded Bigg Boss 17 success bash. Keeping it light-colored but with a punch of glam, the actress hits all the right notes with her sartorial choices.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's PICS here-

Decoding Aishwarya Sharma's look:

For the grand Bigg Boss 17 celebration, Aishwarya chose a stunning cocktail party dress made of dazzling satin fabric. The outfit features a draped cowl neckline, sparkling diamante embellished adjustable slender shoulder straps, and a corset-style bodice with a body-con skirt silhouette and ruched detailing all over. This midi-length dress is glossy and looks nothing but glamorous on Aishwarya's body.

Advertisement

Here's how much Aishwarya Sharma's outfit costs:

While Aishwarya's look may appear like an expensive purchase, however, its cost is sure to blow your mind. This stunning outfit from Herin costs only Rs 4,650. Yes, you read it right! To shine bright and steal the spotlight, this dress which costs only under 5K is a must have in your closet.

Opting for minimal jewelry, Aishwarya chose statement diamond earrings and a watch with her outfit. She completed her look by wearing sparkling bow studded stiletto heels. For her convenience, she even carried a block-shaped handbag.

Sharing these amazing snaps on her Instagram, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress captioned, "And that memorable night with @bhatt_neil."

Neil Bhatt looked handsome in a printed shirt and black bottoms. The power couple simply proved their excellent sartorial picks and we can't stop admiring their looks.

Workwise, Neil and Aishwarya were recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show, Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: How do fandoms shape reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?