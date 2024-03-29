Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande pens gratitude-filled post for Salman Khan; thanks him for being a ‘big supporter’

Recently, Ankita Lokhande expressed her gratitude towards Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. In her post, she referred to Salman as her big supporter throughout her journey on the show.

Ankita Lokhande shows her gratitude towards Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande has shown her heartwarming appreciation towards the host of the highly popular reality show, Salman Khan, in a recent post. She thanked him for his constant support throughout her journey and called him her 'big supporter.'

Her caption reflects the genuine sentiment behind her words of appreciation towards Khan. The Swatantra Veer Savarkar actress wrote, "What an amazing time we had @beingsalmankhan sir has always been a big supporter and always guided us to do our best. His rock-solid support means a lot to us." Ankita seemed to pour her heart out while expressing her respect towards the Tiger 3 actor.

Ankita, along with her husband Vicky Jain, attended the screening of the upcoming movie Patna Shukla, produced by Arbaaz Khan. She took to her Instagram to share her review of the movie and praise the crew in the same post. In the caption, she wrote, "It feels extra special to have attended the screening of #PatnaShukla, this amazing courtroom drama produced by @arbaazkhanofficial sir." Through her words, she expressed how honored she felt attending the screening of Arbaaz Khan's movie.

Advertisement

Later in her caption, the Manikarnika actress appreciated Raveena Tandon for her performance in the movie and acknowledged the efforts of the entire team. Ankita wrote, "@officialraveenatandon ma'am has done an incredible job, and kudos to the entire team for the brilliant effort."

The picture she shared along with the caption was from the screening of Patna Shukla, where Ankita and Vicky were seen posing with Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan.

More about Ankita Lokhande

A woman with a golden heart, Ankita Lokhande appeared in the historical movie, Swatantra Veer Savarkar where she essayed the role of Yamunabai alongside Randeep Hooda, for which she charged zero rupees from the makers. After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, this was her first movie to premiere on the big screen. Earlier, she was part of the iconic serial Pavitra Rishta, Manikarnika, Baaghi 3 etc.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin host Iftar party for friends; Bharti Singh, Munawar Faruqui tease them about marriage