Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin host Iftar party for friends; Bharti Singh, Munawar Faruqui tease them about marriage

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin organized an intimate Iftar party in a cozy setting where they invited all their close friends. At the party, the laughter queen Bharti Singh and Munawar Farauqui along with other friends were teasing the hosts about their marriage plans. The Iftar party seemed to be full of warmth, love and laughter.

Get a sneak peak inside Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s party

Aly Goni, along with his beau Jasmin Bhasin, hosted the Iftar party the previous day, where the couple invited their close friends to share positive vibes with. Aly shared a small video from the Iftar party, where everyone was seen chilling and making jokes. With Bharti Singh and the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui in the house, it turned out to be a hilarious night.

In the video, Aly clarified that he is not getting married, but it’s only a small get-to-gether with close friends. Quoting Aly, “Guys meri shadi nhi ho rahi hai (I’m not getting married),” when Bharti cut him short in between and said, “Reception hai (It’s reception party),” followed by Munawar adding the comment, “Nahi nahi walima hai walima (no no it's walima).”

Someone in the background commented that the date of their marriage is getting fixed. It seems that even their friends are eagerly waiting for the couple to exchange their wedding vows like their fans. Later in the video, Aly turns the table and says, “I know who is getting married, it is Munawar's wedding. He then jokingly said, “Aaj Munawar ka walima hai (Today is Munawar’s walima).” Further Goni mockingly said that Munawar had requested him to keep the function at his place so that people would attend it. To which Jasmin responded as if people would believe it, to which Faruqui showed the assurance that people will believe about him.

Friends who graced Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Iftar party

The intimate get-to-gether was graced by Bharti Singh, Munawar Faruqui, Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz Badesha, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krishna Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Sandiip Sikcand and few others.

Everything from tip to toe was arranged beautifully by Aly and Jasmin. Therefore, the guests later posted their appreciation. Krishna wrote, “Amazing setup and food. Thank you for having us,” whereas Shireen wrote, “The Khoobsurat Dawat e Iftaar hosted by bhai @alygoni and @jasminbhasin2806.”

