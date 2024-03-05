Ankita Lokhande, known for her successful career in the entertainment world and a massive fan following, has been living in Mumbai for more than 15 years now. The actress hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and shifted to Mumbai to make her career in the showbiz industry. Recently, Ankita made an appearance on Mashable India's podcast, where she candidly shared her experiences in the entertainment world, her transition to Mumbai, and much more.

Ankita Lokhande recalls shocking incident:

While talking to the host of Mashable India, Ankita Lokhande went on to reveal her love for Mumbai rains. She shared how much she enjoys the rainy season and how Mumbai truly sparkles when it rains. The actress finds it surprising when people say they dislike the monsoon, as she believes everyone appreciates the beauty of rain.

When asked if she used to travel by local train or bus, the Pavitra Rishta actress revealed she is afraid of traveling by train and detailed the story behind this fear. Ankita said, "I'm scared of the train because I fell down once from the local train. I was in Churchgate and my friends sat in a slow train and I sat in a fast train. They asked me to get down from the train. I had no idea how to get down from the train."

Through her actions, the Bigg Boss 17 fame showed that the train was moving in the opposite direction when she jumped. She said, "I jumped and stumbled. I somehow survived. It was my first and last experience in train." Ankita shares that due to this she decided to never travel in a local train. She revealed how she has been scared of trains since childhood.

In the same interview, Ankita also spoke about her love for homemade food, her love story with her husband Vicky Jain, and her experience of working for her hit show Pavtra Rishta.

Workwise, Ankita Lokhande is prepping for the release of her upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. The film is slated to release on March 22, 2024.

