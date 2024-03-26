Holi 2024 might have concluded; however, the fever of the festival is still on as many celebrities have been sharing glimpses of their celebration on social media. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India, enjoying a trip with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared a glimpse from her Holi celebration and also posted a cute video of her sister and Bigg Boss 17's runner-up Mannara Chopra dancing it out amidst the Holi celebration.

Priyanka Chopra shares a video of Mannara Chopra's fun Holi celebration

As Priyanka posted glimpses of her Holi celebration, she also shared a fun video of her sister Mannara Chopra dancing to the dhol beats. In the video, Mannara is seen in her casual attire, dancing her heart out on the dhol beats as the family celebrates the festival of colors. In another video, shared by PC, Mannara is seen enjoying the festival to the fullest with her loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared the videos and wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra's Holi celebration:

Priyanka Chopra's support for Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

As Mannara Chopra entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant, her sister, whom she calls Mimi Didi, took to Instagram to share a beautiful message for her to showcase her support. During family week, Mannara was keen on knowing if her cousin Priyanka Chopra knew about her participation in the show.

Mannara Chopra on using Priyanka and Parineeti's names in Bigg Boss 17

In the first week of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara mentioned that she doesn't want to talk about her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra as she wants to make her own identity and that people should know that he bagged the show based on her merit and not because she belonged to a family. However, later, host Salman Khan explained to her that she should proudly flaunt the fact that she is related to Priyanka and Parineeti.

