Check how Bigg Boss 17’s finalist Mannara Chopra is unwinding after reaching home in Delhi

Recently, after the long journey of Bigg Boss 17, finalist Mannara Chopra has finally got the chance to visit her homies in New Delhi. Lately, Mannara has been keeping herself busy with the promotions of her music album, ‘Saanware.’ She has been seen having the best time with her close ones. The Zid actress was the second runner-up of the biggest reality show while Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy.

Mannara Chopra’s unwinding after reaching home

Earlier today Bigg Boss 17’s second runner-up Mannara Chopra shared a video where she was having a gala time with her family and friends. After her long journey of Bigg Boss 17 and her promotional events, she finally got the chance to revisit her family in New Delhi.

She has captioned the video, “Chalo ghar aa gai mai finally.” The actress’s excitement can be easily depicted in the video.

About Mannara Chopra’s video

The Zid actress has shared a video on her Instagram story where she is spending quality time with her sibling Mitali Handa and her rumored boyfriend Akash Talwar. All three of them were seen vibing to Mannara’s latest video album track Saanware. The actress was seen asking her friend where she questioned her friend about her latest song, “Hey Akash how do you find the video to be?” Her friend couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the video twice. Thereafter, Mannara switched the camera towards her sister Mitali Handa, who was making tea in that video. The 32-year-old actress mockingly asked her, “Mitali, hello kaisa laga video tumko (How do you find the video to be)?” Speaking of which Mitali spontaneously replied to her question, “Chai peeni hai, peeyoge aap (Do you want to have tea)?” Mannara further added that, “Chai to aap bana doge na (I know you will prepare the tea).”

Mannara Chopra’s popularity

Post Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra has received much limelight for her projects. Previously she was the Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category, as she was successful in beating Ankita Lokhande in the game.

The queen of expressions was later seen in the album, Saanware opposite her fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar. The actress was romancing him. Therefore, this video is highly trending on YouTube right now. In an interview, she confessed that she was excited to work with Abhishek as they share that Punjabi bond with each other.