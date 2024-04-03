Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for making birthday 'special'; drops video

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra dropped a post on her Instagram earlier today, where she expressed her gratitude towards her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas for making her birthday special. She also thanked all her family members for their contribution in the same post.

Mannara Chopra’s gratitude post for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Though it was an intimate affair with family members, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s presence at Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash made it a star-studded event. In the recent post, Mannara expressed her gratitude towards her cousin Priyanka and brother-in-law Nick Jonas for making her birthday special. In the caption of the same video, she penned it down, “Thank you, Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju, for making my birthday so special with your presence.” This reflects her happiness with Priyanka and Nick’s arrival on her birthday.

Later in the post, the 33-year-old showed recognition to Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra for her contribution to the family. She wrote, “My Mami, who is the backbone of our family, deserves a special mention.” From her appreciation for her aunt, it can be drawn out that she has been a constant support system for the family.

Following that, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant delightfully mentioned other members of her family for their contribution and love. She wrote, “And let’s not forget my brother, sister, and brother-in-law - Gucci, Mitali (Dora), and Aakash, who are my lifelines and the life of every family gathering.”

Last but not least, the Zid actress showed gratitude and respect to her mother. Referring to the same, the actress wrote, “And of course, my mom. “I was born to you, Mom, and this day is possible only because of you.”

Meanwhile, Mannara, who shares a close bond with her sister Mitali Handa was seen chilling with her after her exit from the Bigg Boss house. Her latest post reflects on her bond with her family.

More about Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash

Mannara Chopra recently celebrated her 33rd birthday bash in an intimate celebration which was specially organized for her close friends and family. The bash brought many celebrities under one roof. Amongst the list of close friends, the power couple of the television industry Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey also graced the bash with their delightful presence. Whereas, the global star, singer Nick Jonas attended the function with his wife Priyanka Chopra as the part of Chopra family.

