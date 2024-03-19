Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra has a cute fan moment; says girl fans make her happy; see PIC

Bigg Boss 17 fame, Mannara Chopra, has been in the limelight since her stint in the Bigg Boss house, garnering attention for both professional endeavors and her interactions with fellow contestants. Known for her candid personality, expressive nature, and kind-heartedness, Mannara recently enjoyed a delightful encounter with her young admirers, which brought her immense happiness. She took to Instagram to recount the experience.

Mannara Chopra thanks her female fans for finding her relatable

Earlier today, Mannara shared on her Instagram story one of the most endearing interactions with her young female fans, which left her overjoyed. During the meeting, she engaged with them by asking their names and later expressed her gratitude and feelings about this encounter through a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Me and all my girl fans... I feel so happy to have so many girl fans wherever I travel in the world. The excitement and joy I see on their faces are indescribable. All I can say is thank you for finding me relatable and for loving me so much - MC loves you."

Mannara Chopra's journey inside Bigg Boss

Remembered for her generous and straightforward interactions with other contestants, Mannara emerged as the second runner-up of the show, with Munawar Faruqui winning the title. Inside the house, she initially showed interest in Munawar, a dynamic later complicated by wildcard entry Ayesha Khan, who accused Munawar of double dating.

Subsequently, Chopra grew closer to Vicky Jain, causing concern for his wife, Ankita Lokhande, who cautioned Vicky to maintain distance. Respecting the sanctity of their marriage, Mannara mentioned in an interview that she could no longer speak to Vicky, as it compromised her dignity. However, she expressed a desire to work with Ankita in the future. Recently, Ankita, Vicky, and Mannara were seen enjoying time together, indicating that relations among them have improved.

More about Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has earned a reputable position in the film industry, displaying her versatility in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnohotri's Zid didn't meet box office expectations, which stalled her Hindi cinema career momentarily. Nonetheless, her appearance on Bigg Boss 17 significantly boosted her career. Now 32, Mannara is inundated with work offers, thanks to her latest music video with Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, which has been a hit on YouTube. Currently, Mannara is busy with an undisclosed project, updates of which she frequently shares on her social media platforms.

