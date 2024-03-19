Hiten Tejwani is one of the finest actors in the entertainment fraternity who has been in the industry for over a decade. He has worked across all mediums, including OTT and films. However, the actor has a separate and impressive fanbase in the television landscape. Currently, Hiten is seen playing a pivotal role in the romantic drama television series Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.

The drama show will go off-air soon. Meanwhile, Hiten Tejwani spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and opened up about various aspects of Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. Be it the bond with his co-actors or difficulties while shooting in Kashmir, the actor discussed all of these. So, without any further ado, let us dive in.

Hiten Tejwani reveals why he said yes to Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

Speaking about what factors attracted him to do Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, Hiten Tejwani shared, “Well, the best part was the character. It was a little different character, of course. I've done characters that are totally positive, and this had a gray shade, and then he had his own motive. Another plus point was that Gauri was also there. Another plus point was that it was to be shot in Kashmir totally, and the story was also good.”

“The people were good, the production house was good, and, of course, Sony SAB is so wonderful. It was a lovely experience. And that is the reason I said yes,” Hiten added.

Hiten Tejwani on his shooting experience in Kashmir for Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

Spilling the beans on his overall experience related to his shooting diaries in Kashmir for Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, Hiten called it ‘wonderful.’ The actor said, “Kashmir is beautiful. It's really heaven on earth. You get a good change when you shoot outside Bombay specifically or outside in such a place where the shooting distances were very close by. And the people were so lovely.”

Recalling his Kashmir shoot days, Hiten said that he faced no major difficulties but had to travel back and forth from Bombay to Srinagar. He shared that his wife, Gauri Pradhan, stayed in Kashmir for a long time, but Hiten also had to be in Bombay.

Hiten Tejwani shares insights into his bond with Nishant and Isha

Besides starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in significant roles, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke features Nishant Singh Malkani and Isha Sharma, who play notable parts in the show. Calling his bond with the two ‘lovely,’ Hiten shared, “Isha has not done any show before and this is her first show. She is brilliant. She is a good artist and Nishant has done so many shows. So, we bonded very well.”

“We were like a family and working with both of them was very good. Nishant is a kind of an eager child who wanted to know a lot of things and wanted to learn a lot of things. So that is what keeps an actor going and likewise Isha also. She was taking it as a learning experience and used to ask if she did not understand anything or if she had some doubts. So it was a lovely experience shooting with both of them and the bond is definitely very good,” Hiten further added.

Hiten Tejwani finds Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’s end convincing

During our conversation with Hiten Tejwani, we asked the Pavitra Rishta fame if he seemed convinced with the ending of Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. To this, Hiten reacted, “Frankly speaking, the ending of Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke was always fixed. It was a limited series, so we knew that it was going to get over at some point. So, you know, the beginning and the end was already decided.”

Opening up more about it, the actor commented, “It was not that it was a harsh hush thing or we had to just end it at a particular date or something. It was already decided. It is a limited series, so it is convincing enough. I am sure it is not easy to just say bye or end the show like this, but it was convincing.”

Hiten Tejwani talks about his upcoming projects

Since Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is wrapping itself up, we asked Hiten Tejwani to share a few aspects of his upcoming projects. The actor delightedly told Pinkvilla, “There are a couple of web series that are finished now. I'm just waiting for the announcement from their side. Once they announce then only I can talk about it.”

Divulging further, Tejwani shared, “And, there are more films coming in. One is releasing on 29 March. They have released the teaser and the trailer. It's called 3rd October.” The Gangaa actor said that there are more films of which he is currently awaiting the announcements.

