Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma need no introduction. The couple made their strong presence felt in Bigg Boss 17. While their relationship and equation with each other were often put on the radar, they came out stronger battling their issues and proving their love for each other. In a recent interview with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol for their YouTube channel Couple of Things, Neil and Aishwarya spoke at length about their love story and also revealed that Neil had initially turned down the thought of dating Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Sharma reveals Neil Bhatt turning down her subtle proposal

In the interview, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt spoke about their love story and shared why they were attracted to each other initially. Sharma also revealed that Bhatt had earlier turned down the idea of being in a relationship. Aishwarya claimed that Neil was quite supportive when he came to know about her troubled past relationship and would often share his concern towards her.

One fine day, Sharma messaged Bhatt when she was frustrated with the mixed signals that he was giving and to put an end to it, he called Bhatt and told him that she feels for him and asked him if he feels for her the same way. However, Neil stated that he wanted to focus on his career, leaving Sharma disappointed.

Neil Bhatt's reason why he turned down the relationship

Explaining why he said that and turned Sharma down, Neil Bhatt mentioned that he had taken up Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in a considerably low per-day amount and he only had 80,000 Rs in his bank account. He was not looking for a fling or an affair and wanted to settle down. However, the actor was staying with his parents and sister; so he had certain responsibilities. He desperately wanted the show to be a hit and thought being in a relationship might affect the show. Thus, considering all the aspects Neil told Aishwarya that they should focus on the show and their respective careers.

Aishwarya Sharma's reaction after Neil Bhatt turned the proposal down

Aishwarya Sharma revealed that she was disappointed with Bhatt's reply and mentioned that she regretted asking him about the same in the first place.

After the incident, Neil revealed that he would often stare at Aishwarya and get mesmerized by her beauty. One fine day, Aishwarya left the sets after pack-up and Neil felt disappointed that she didn't even say goodbye. The same day, Neil and Aishwarya met near the latter's building and chatted for 45 minutes while taking a walk.

After the same, Aishwarya asked Neil "What Next?" and that's when Neil told her that he would like to get married to her. They kept the relationship under wraps and secretly carried on their courtship period for a while. On their roka day, they dropped a picture and that's how the world came to know about their relationship. Neil revealed that a few people were confused if the pictures were from the sets or real life. He also mentioned that a few close ones were disappointed learning the big news from social media.

Aishwarya Sharma mentioned that the fact that Neil was interested in marrying her made her believe that he was the one.

