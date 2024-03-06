Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel reveals reason behind poking runner-up Abhishek Kumar; 'Woh mera frustration tha'

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel discussed his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, in a recent interview. Jurel shared insights from the show, reflecting on his experiences inside versus outside the house. He talked about the changes he's experienced since leaving the reality show and his current relationships with fellow Bigg Boss house members. During the interview, Jurel also admitted to provoking Abhishek Kumar inside the house.

Samarth Jurel admits to provoking Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel opened up about his reasons for provoking Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar, admitting to the action. He said, “Haan krta tha (Yes I used to do).” Further explaining the reason for the same, he said, “Wo meri bhadas thi, frustration tha (It was my venting, my frustration)."

The relationship between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar in the house was quite tense, as both were involved with Isha Malviya at different times.

The reason behind Jurel's provocation of Kumar

Jurel elaborated on why he provoked Kumar, leading to a slap from the latter on the show. He explained, “Wo na ek do bar, ek do bar nahi aanth dus bar Abhishek ne Isha ke liye. Ek ladai huyi thi to, Isha jo bol rahi thi mereko kya farak, Abhishek kon lagta hai mera. But Abhishek jab bol raha tha to mereko bura lag raha tha ki ye kyo bol raha hai Isha ke baare mien (Not just once or twice, but eight to ten times Abhishek did that for Isha. There was a fight, and Isha was saying, 'Why should it matter to me, who is Abhishek to me?' But when Abhishek was speaking, I felt bad wondering why he is speaking about Isha like that).” Jurel added that his reactions were the result of many past incidents.

He continued, “Salman sir ne bola ki bahut sari cheeze dikhayi nahi aur dikha bhi nahi skte, tum teeno ne aisi aisi ladaiya ki hai (Salman sir said that many things were not shown and cannot be shown, you three have had such fights).”

Samarth noted that many aspects of their disputes, particularly those involving personal attacks, could not be broadcast. The conflicts between Abhishek, Isha, and himself often revolved around baseless accusations and character judgments.

About Samarth’s oath

After discussing the reason for provoking Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17, Jurel vowed never to speak to him again. He took an oath during a task, saying, “Abhishek main jab tak show mein hun teri band hi bajaunga aur tereko rula rula ke aise kr dunga (Abhishek, as long as I am on the show, I will make your life miserable and make you cry like this),” a statement that, according to Jurel, was not aired. He mentioned that his oath was also a result of frustration over the things said to Isha.

Samarth and Abhishek’s current relationship

Jurel stated that his relationship with Abhishek Kumar is very good outside the house. They met on the sets of Dance Deewane during an episode where Bigg Boss members came to support their favorite dance contestant. They also encountered each other at Jigna Vora’s birthday party and had an informal meeting at Vicky Jain’s house. Jurel now claims that everything is fine between him, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar.

