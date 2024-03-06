Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are all set to appear together in the latter's new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Years after their feud in a flight, the duo has collaborated again. Their supposed fight garnered much attention from the audience, and hence, their comeback as a team came as a sweet surprise for fans. Recently, Sunil Grover shared an interesting post on social media featuring Kapil with Rihanna.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's morphed photo with Rihanna

The pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is probably one of this year's biggest stars-studded gatherings. The three-day event features a guest list of eminent personalities and popular celebrities. One of them was the international sensation Rihanna.

A few minutes ago, popular comedian Sunil Grover took to his Instagram handle and shared an interesting picture that did not go unnoticed. He dropped a morphed photo wherein he used the cut out of his and Kapil's faces morphed on the faces of the paps, who the pop sensation clicked pictures with. When looking at the snap, it appears the duo is posing with singer Rihanna. His latest social media post will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Have a look at Sunil Grover's post:

Advertisement

The surprising post grabbed the immediate attention as Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are about to make a comeback to the screens. Undeniably, their presence as a team in the upcoming show is no less than a treat for the viewers.

Fans' reaction to Sunil Grover's post

Although the snapshot shared by Sunil Grover on social media was photoshopped, it was enough to leave fans in splits. One of the users reacted in the comment section as "Hacker hai bhai hacker hai Isko Bolte hai Hacking." Another comment read, "Koi edit ni bolega." Many fans dropped laughing emojis in the comment box.

Sunil Grover on his fight with Kapil Sharma

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Sunil Grover discussed his feud with Kapil Sharma. The former said, "Beech beech mein baat cheet hoti thi. Touch mein toh the, kayi aar mile bhi. Aisa nahi hai ki baatcheet nahi thi (We used to talk from time to time. We were in touch, even met several times. It's not that there was no conversation)."

He further made a sarcastic reply, "Hoti rehti hain aisi baatein aur yeh publicity stunt tha 6 saal ke liye iss show ke launch ke liye (Such things keep happening and this was a publicity stunt for 6 years to launch this show)."

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

With his witty banter, Kapil Sharma is geared to entertain the audience. Featuring a talented supporting cast, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others, The Great Indian Kapil Show will be available on Netflix. The announcement of The Great Indian Kapil Show happened on December 3, 2023, and can be watched from March 30, every Saturday at 8 PM.

Sunil Grover's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show

In 2017, it was reported that when the team of The Kapil Sharma Show was returning from Melbourne, Kapil verbally abused and assaulted Sunil on the flight. This led to the latter's midway exit from the show. Following the incident, he was not seen on Kapil's show, and other co-stars, such as Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, also exited the show. However, the latter returned after a few weeks.