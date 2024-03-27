Bigg Boss: 5 meme-worthy moments that will make you burst into laughter; from Dolly Bindra to Mannara Chopra

Over the years, Bigg Boss has been serving the audience with some of the funniest meme-worthy moments that have gone viral across social media and become trending topics. These memes are compiled from the serious fights and playful banter among the contestants inside the house. Every year, Bigg Boss welcomes contestants who can add an entertainment element to the show. Now, through this article, get ready to revisit memory lane and explore all the seasons of the biggest controversial show via these popular memes.

Some of the best memes worthy moments from Bigg Boss

‘Baap Pe Mat Jaa’ by Dolly Bindra

Sounds familiar, right? This iconic fight between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari from Bigg Boss 4 stemmed from a heated discussion about wasting food. As the situation escalated, Tiwari stood up and said, "Tere baap ka hai kya?" Responding to this, Dolly yelled back at him, "Baap Pe Mat Jaa."

The meme born from their fight is now widely used on social media. People still make video reels using their dialogues to earn maximum views. The dialogue 'Baap Pe Mat Jaa' quickly became associated with Dolly Bindra's name.

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tommy’ dialogue

When inside the house in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue, ‘Kya kru main mar jau? Meri koi feeling nhi hai? Tumhari feeling tumhari. Twada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta, kutta’ received immense love outside. This dialogue brought even more popularity to Shehnaaz. Yashraj Mukhate, with his incredible skills, picked up this iconic dialogue and created a remix that perfectly complemented the song. The video chosen by Yashraj for the remix was so fitting that even celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Mukti Mohan, and Shakti Mohan couldn't resist dancing to it.

Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani’s catfight

Pooja Misra entered the house in Bigg Boss 5 and decided to kick a dustbin, which led to a heated discussion with Shonali Nagrani, eventually creating history. The catfight between the two contestants went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even years after Bigg Boss 5, it continued to spread across social media. The clip from their fight started circulating as meme-worthy content, and soon it became a trend, with even celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor making reels based on it.

The dialogue delivery between the two during their fight has become widely known. It started when Pooja angrily kicked a dustbin, and Shonali Nagrani asked her, "Pooja, what is this behavior?" Pooja said that she kicked it 'by mistake' and asked Shonali to pick it up if it bothered her. "You will pick it up," Shonali said, to which Pooja hit back, "You do not tell me what to do."

Pooja kept repeating that she should not be told what to do without pause, and Shonali asked, "Or what? Are you going to hit me?" Pooja's response has since become a meme: "Do you want it? 'Cause you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back. Got it?"

Imam Siddique’s ‘Salman Bhai, Time Out’

Imam’s behavior led to his eviction from Bigg Boss 6, yet he was an entertainer who introduced the catchphrase "Time out." Because of his popularity, he re-entered the house soon after his eviction and even reached the finals. He repeatedly used this catchphrase on his fellow housemates whenever he got into any kind of fight. Apart from arguing with his fellow contestants, he boldly clashed with the host of the reality show, Salman Khan, during a 'weekend ka vaar' episode where he audaciously asked Salman, "Salman Bhai, time out."

After his eviction from Bigg Boss, Imam stated that he did not regret his behavior. Nevertheless, the catchphrase remains popular among the youth, and people often use it in their everyday lives.

Mannara Chopra’s ‘Chai peeni hai’ dialogue

After Shehnaaz, Mannara Chopra's magic ruled Instagram, as her discussion about tea with Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mahashetty went viral on social media after music composer Zaynul Jiwani uploaded a transformed version of her dialogue. The video was so well-prepared that it went viral, with all the chai (tea) lovers creating reels using the same audio. The video quickly garnered more appreciation for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra, as netizens went wild over Jiwani's skills in creating the catchy remix.

Bigg Boss has given us a lot of meme-worthy content over the years, which has become trending on social media. The thousands of reels on these memes helped these moments from the biggest reality show to fetch more audience and build a strong fanbase.

