Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

In a shocking turn of events, popular television actor Rituraj K Singh passed away. We lost him to cardiac arrest, and he was aged 59. He breathed his last on February 19, thereby leaving us in grief. His sudden demise has come as a shock not only to his friends and family but to the telly world. Here's what Aishwarya Sakhuja has to express on the actor's death.

Aishwarya Sakhuja on Rituraj K Singh's demise

Aishwarya Sakhuja is known for her appearance in shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Expressing her shock and grief at Rituraj K Singh's death, she said, "I am still processing this. I bumped into him a few months back and he continued to be generous self. Would always encourage me and be filled with warmth and anecdotes from every project he took up. He was a storyteller... breaks my heart to refer to him in past tense now."

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Rituraj worked together in a show called Trideviyaan. It was a comedy show unfolding the story of secret agents. The late actor played the role of her father-in-law onscreen in the show.

Sandiip Sikcand on Rituraj K Singh's death

After hearing of the news that Rituraj passed away due to cardiac arrest aged 59, Sandiip Sikcand said, "I am shocked & heart broken on hearing the news ! Someone posted the news on one of my whats app groups early in the morning and since I have just been in shock. I have worked closely with Rhitu in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, he was one of the only actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show."

Advertisement

He further added, "To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss."

About Rituraj K Singh

Owing to his different roles and a variety of characters on screen, Rituraj Singh has proved his versatility in the television industry. He was also seen in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, marking a memorable presence. The actor was roped in the show after the show took a five-year generation leap. Further, he has worked in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trideviyaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and many others.

Apart from his dynamic work in the telly world, the 59-year-old has also done various films and web shows. Talking about his filmography, Rituraj played Varun Dhawan's father in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Some other movies include Satyameva Jayate 2 and Yaariyaan 2, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actor Rituraj K Singh passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest