Popular Television actor Rituraj K Singh, known for being a prominent name in the telly industry, passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest. The actor breathed his last breath last night (February 19). The news has come as a shock to the telly world and to his close friends from the fraternity.

Anupamaa actor Rituraj K Singh passes away at 59:

According to an Indian Express report, Rituraj K Singh was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. Amit Behl, a good friend of the late actor, confirmed the news of his demise while talking to the publication and mentioned that the late actor died at 12:30 am.

Amit shared that Rituraj was admitted to a hospital 15 days back for treatment of his pancreas. He returned home but yesterday (February 19) he was feeling really weak and had to be rushed to the hospital. Amit Bahl revealed that Rituraj suffered a cardiac attack before reaching the hospital.

About Rituraj Singh's work life:

Speaking about his professional life, Rituraj K Singh was recently seen essaying the role of Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The actor was roped in the show after the show took a five-year generation leap. Rituraj played the role of Anupamaa's boss and was the owner of the Spice and Chutney restaurant.

Apart from Anupamaa, Rituraj has worked on many platforms like Television, OTT, and films. Over the years, he impressed fans with his impeccable acting prowess and gained a fan following too. On Television, Rituraj has worked in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trideviyaan, Diya Aur Baati Hum and many others. He also starred in several popular web shows and hit films.

