Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is reaching its final stages, with the winner soon to be announced. Unfortunately, actor Sagar Parekh had to say goodbye to the audience as he was eliminated. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Sagar Parekh shared his views on the competition, his favorite moments from the show, and more. Check out the interview here...

Sagar Parekh on joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant

Sagar Parekh entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as the wildcard contestant. He was one among the six contestants who were introduced to the show and four of them got selected for the competition. Sagar secured a place for himself in the competition with his impressive performance. We asked him if he felt that it was a disadvantage entering the show mid-way.

He said, "Entering any show as a wild-card contestant, comes with a set of pros and cons. The advantage is that one knows the insight of the competition and about the level it has reached. The disadvantage is that one doesn't get the time for preparation or slowly improve the graph; one has to immediately match up the levels. And if the levels are too high, one faces difficulties. In my case, as a non-dancer, it was very difficult to match the trained dancers on the show."

Have a look at a recent post by Sagar Parekh about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11-

Sagar Parekh on favorite moment from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The Anupamaa actor said, "Well, I feel my entire journey was special, but I was thrilled when legendary actresses like Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla praised my work and mentioned that they are my fans. I've grown up watching these talented actresses and having them say such beautiful things about my craft was overwhelming."

He added, "Also when renowned personalities like Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi recognize your efforts and praise you for your craft, it gets quite motivating. All of this was very new to me and it made my journey even more beautiful."

Who did Sagar Parekh bond with the most on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor said, "Honestly, I can't name one person. It was a great bond with everyone. However, I spent most of my time with my choreographer. We used to rehearse for 14 to 16 hours a day. I'd report for rehearsals at 9 am and would return home by 2 or 3 am in the night. Considering the time we've spent together, I'd pick my choreographer, Shivani."

Sagar Parekh's performance for the family week

In one of the episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the contestants showcased their talent with a special family theme. It was heartwarming to see Sagar's parents cheering him on and even joining in the fun by dancing with the judges. Sagar couldn't contain his happiness as he watched his parents dance with joy. It was truly a dream come true for him.

Post Sagar Parekh's elimination from the show, celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreeram Chandra are still battling to win the show.

