Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been busy with wedding preparation for the past few months. She is all set to tie the knot to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. Now, ETimes has confirmed the date of the actress’ marriage. Fans of the actress have been eagerly wanting to know the date and we are happy to announce that she is tying the knot on February 20. Yes, only one week to go for her big day!

Divya Agarwal confirmed the date of her marriage with ETimes. She also informed the news portal that the venue for the wedding will be her home in Chembur and not some fancy resort. Talking about her decision, Divya shared, “We are getting married at home, and we are very proud of that decision because honestly, we don't want to go with the regular ideas.”

She added, “People book a five-star hotel, do all the festivities in the banquets and near the swimming pool, but I really wanted to do something offbeat. I wanted an experience.”

The wedding preparations will start from February 18th with a futuristic Sangeet ceremony, followed by Mehendi on 19th. The pheras will take place on the 20th evening during sunset.

A few days back, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to social media to post a picture with her father and wote how much she is missing her and she wished he was there with her to enjoy. Talking about her emotions, the actress said, “I am happy at times and sad because I miss my father. I am very emotional yet very happy.”

Talking about her wedding outfits, Divya Agarwal shared, "We have selected a color palette of red and purple. The pheras are going to be around the sunset. We have not seen the outfit yet, but quite excited.”

Divya and Apurva have been dating for a long time. They got engaged in December, 2022 on Divya's birthday making the day extra special.

