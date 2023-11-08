Can Yaman: Top 5 must-watch shows of Turkish actor; from Erkenci Kus to Bay Yanlis

Turkish actor Can Yaman is currently among the famous Turkish celebrities and has gained worldwide recognition after doing numerous shows. His acting mettle and charming persona have garnered him a fan following across the globe. Belonging to the law background and having a passion for football, Can transitioned into acting quickly and went on to become a part of several hit Turkish dramas.

Over the years, Can did numerous successful shows and worked alongside several female co-stars. His chemistry with all his female co-stars was applauded by the viewers. He often experimented with his roles and never failed to impress his fans with his versatility. Be it the role of a stubborn businessman or the role of a loverboy, Can aced all characters and set new benchmarks.

Well, If you're a fan of Turkish rom-coms or want to explore Turkish dramas of this handsome hunk Can Yaman, read on as we list down his top 5 shows that are a must-watch.

Here are Turkish actor Can Yaman's 5 must-watch shows:

Erkenci Kus:

Erkenci Kus or Early Bird, is a popular from-com that aired from June 26, 2018, to August 6, 2019. In the show, Can Yaman essayed the lead role of Can Divit who was an independent and handsome young businessman who is also passionate about photography. He joins his father's company to save it from getting ruined. In the show, Can Yaman was paired opposite Demet Ozdemir. Can and Demet's on-screen chemistry gained popularity both domestically and internationally and Can emerged as one of the most talented and loved actors.

Watch Erkenci Kus first episode here-

Bay Yanlis:

Bay Yanlis or Mr Wrong is another rom-com show that aired from June 26, 2020, to December 18, 2020. In this show, Can Yaman played the role of Ozgur Atasoy, who is a rich restaurateur and enjoys his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. Can's charismatic personality in the show grabbed the attention of the viewers and kept them hooked throughout. His acting prowess and chemistry with co-star Ozge Gurel were loved. He gained many massive number of fans through this show among which most were female fans.

Watch Bay Yanlis first episode here-

Dolunay:

Dolunay or Full Moon indeed is one of the most loved shows of Can Yaman. In this show, Can beautifully exhibit an array of emotions as a wealthy man who fights for the custody of his nephew with the help of his domestic helper and later falls in love with her. His role as a nuanced character was applauded by the watchers which only contributed to his stardom. In Dolunay, Can starred opposite Ozge Gurel and this pairing was adored by the audience. Dolunay aired from July 4, 2017 to December 31, 2017. It has been almost 6 years since the show went off air but Can Yaman is still praised for his performance.

Watch Dolunay's first episode here-

Inadina Ask:

If you're a fan of haters-turned-lovers kind of stories then this drama should definitely be on your watchlist! InadIna Ask or In Spite of Love follows the tale of a successful businessman, Yalin Aras, who is known for his stubborn nature meets Defne, whose personality is completely opposite compared to Yalin. The show revolves around their clashing personalities and strong-willed natures. Can's performance in InadIna Ask aired from July 2, 2015, to December 24, 2015.

Watch InadIna Ask's promo here-

Hangimiz Sevmedik:

Hangimiz Sevmedik or Marriage by Surprise is another popular show based on the tale of two young people in love who are in love and get secretly married. They hide their marriage from their parents as their families hate each other. This series gained enormous popularity in Turkey and Can's acting mettle was applauded by the critics and audience. In the show, Can romanced co-star Selen Soyder and their on-screen chemistry did wonders on-screen. Hangimiz Sevmedik aired on Septmeber 8, 2016 and went off air on June 8, 2017.

Watch Hangimiz Sevmedik's promo here-

Apart from these, some of the other Can Yaman shows you can binge-watch with your partners are Gonul Isleri, Viola, and El Turco among others.

Speaking about Can Yaman's upcoming, the actor is all set to impress the audience once again by featuring in a new show titled El Turco. Stepping away from his loverboy image, Can will soon be seen portraying the role of a fearless soldier, Balaban, who fights for the rights of people.

More about Cab Yaman's work:

Can Yaman, who started his journey in 2014 with the show Gonul Isler, has come a long way in his career. The actor has also been honoured with several prestigious awards for his performance. He has also been a part of a music video titled Gulnur Gokce.

