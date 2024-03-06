Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Bharata pledges to bring back Lord Ram, Sita Mata and Lakshmana

Shrimad Ramayan is keeping the audiences hooked to screens with its intriguing rendition of the epic tale. The current storyline of the show focuses on Bharata learning about his mother, Kaikeyi’s true intentions behind sending Lord Ram to exile and subsequently promising the people to bring Ram back to Ayodhya. Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu in the role of Lord Ram.

Bharata sets out to bring back Lord Rama

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo of Shrimad Ramayan giving an insight into how the story will unfold in the coming episodes. The teaser begins with Bharata holding his father’s ashes and taking a pledge. He states, “Mein Raghukul Kumar Bharata, apne pita Dashrata aur unki pawan asthiyon ko sakshi maankar yeh saugandh khata hun ki Shri Ram ka yeh das van mein jakar apne devatulya bhai Ram, mata samaan bhabhi, Sita aur apne priye anuj Lakshman ko punar ayodhya lekar hi aayega (I, Bharata swear on my father, Dashrata and his holy ashes, that I will go the forest and bring back my godlike brother, Shri Ram, motherlike sister-in-law, Sita and dear younger brother, Lakshman to Ayodhya).”

Bharata further says that his father’s ashes will be immersed in water by the new king of Ayodhya, Ram. As he heads out to fulfill his promise, Bharata gets questioned about not using a carriage for his journey. Referring to Lord Ram, he says that his God is enduring pain and suffering, how can he live in luxuries?

The caption of the promo reads, “रघुकुल रीत सदा चली आई, प्राण जाई पर वचन न जाई। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, 1 घंटे का महा एपिसोड, 4 मार्च रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Raghukul tradition has always been followed, life may be sacrificed but not the promise. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, 1 hour mega episode on 4 Mar at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Bharata got to know his mother, Kaikeyi’s evil plan of sending Lord Ram to exile and making him overtake Ayodhya’s throne. He gets angry with Kaikeyi and breaks all ties with her.

