Arti Singh, who rose to popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is currently making headlines owing to her marriage. She is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. In a recent post, the actress shared a glimpse of how the preparations for the wedding have already started and the countdown has begun.

Arti Singh begins countdown for her wedding

Just a few hours back, Arti Singh uploaded a picture of a building all decked out with lights and flowers. Cars can be seen parked in front of the building. She expressed her excitement by uploading the picture. The caption reads, “10 days to go.”

In the caption, she tagged her beau, Dipak Chauhan, brother Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera, and a few other relatives.

Check out Arti Singh’s post here:

Fans congratulate Arti Singh

Fans and friends of the Bigg Boss 13 fame poured love for the actress in the comment section. While everyone showered congratulatory messages, a few expressed how happy they were for her.

While reports of Arti Singh's marriage surfaced early this year, on Valentine's Day, the actress shared a glimpse of her fiance for the first time. She shared a picture where only the side profile of the guy was seen.

She shared a filmy snap of herself with her fiance from the beautiful, snowy mountains and wrote, "Jiska mujhe tha intezar." She also added the evil eye and a heart emoji. The actress also used the beautiful song by Lata Mangeshkar Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar along with the snap.

A few days back, she shared another picture of herself with Dipak Chauhan, revealing his face. She wrote, "Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever."

On the other hand, she also shared a few pictures of a puja on her official Instagram handle. The pictures seem to be from the Navratri celebration, and in one of the photos, the soon-to-be-married couple was caught candid.

